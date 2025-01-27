F1 legend Brundle retaliates over FIA punishment changes in ‘stupid’ Verstappen dig

F1 legend Martin Brundle has backed the introduction of punishments for swearing by the FIA as he referenced a controversial Max Verstappen incident in his defence of the new guidelines.

The sport's governing body introduced a new set of guidelines earlier this week that could see drivers face points deductions or even a possible ban for various misconduct violations, including foul language.

The change comes after Verstappen was handed a community-service style punishment for swearing during a press conference at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen was no stranger to an FIA penalty last year

The Dutchman's language in Singapore landed him in hot water

The Red Bull star did not hide his grievances with some of the penalties he received last season, going so far as to call the stewards 'idiots' in one particular radio exchange.

Brundle backs FIA changes in pointed Verstappen reference

While we are yet to see the new rules in action, Brundle for one has been clear in his view that the sport's attempt to clamp down on foul language is a good thing.

“I think we're role models, F1 drivers," he told Sky Sports. "You don't need to gratuitously swear in a press conference. In the heat of the moment, in the car, full of adrenaline, full of despair, happiness, whatever, I get it completely.

Sky Sports pundit Martin Brundle

“It doesn't feel right to me. What I love about rugby is how they respect the referee and I think Formula 1 should be the same because you're role models for all the drivers coming through.

"So if you're dirty on track or you're cheating the track limits or you're calling the FIA stewards stupid idiots for example… or being unreasonable like that, I think, I mean there are degrees of this and how heavy-handed you want to be.

"It's a whole new story but I don't I don't mind there being some rules of our Formula 1 drivers who are great kids being role models now, I'm calm with that.”

