New F1 driver signing admits Red Bull FEAR

One of the latest Formula 1 driver’s to sign with a Red Bull team for 2025 has revealed their fear heading into the upcoming season.

Both Red Bull and Racing Bulls will undergo a major driver lineup shift this season, with Liam Lawson replacing Sergio Perez at the main team.

As a result of Lawson’s promotion, F2 runner-up Isack Hadjar will race alongside Yuki Tsunoda at Racing Bulls after the Japanese driver missed out on a move to the main team.

Red Bull’s recent driver decisions have demonstrated their re-commitment to their young driver programme, opting for youth over more experienced drivers on the F1 grid.

Liam Lawson moves up to Red Bull in 2025

Isack Hadjar will replace Liam Lawson at Racing Bulls

Will Lawson and Hadjar keep their Red Bull seats?

Christian Horner has asserted the importance of regaining the constructors' crown in 2025, with Lawson's success measured on the points he can bring in for the team to aid with this goal.

Likewise, Hadjar will have to beat team-mate Tsunoda if he wants to remain within the Red Bull family, a task that has proven difficult in recent seasons.

Hadjar himself has confronted the task ahead of him, as he opened up on his fears ahead of the 2025 season.

"The fact that I have trouble visualising and having a big picture shows how big it is for me," he said to Canal+.

"To be honest, I'm scared. I know my experience in F1 is limited. The field is at such a high level.“

“Ultimately, I know myself. I know that when I get in the car, I want to beat Tsunoda. That is ultimately the only real [goal].”

“I know very well which team I am in,” said the Racing Bulls driver. “I know that they don’t like the radio button too much. It’s a bit scary to enter a world like this. But I keep striving for success, to win. And also to manage my emotions in the right way.”

