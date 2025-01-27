Hamilton REPLACEMENT revealed as F1 boss eyes up next Ferrari star

A Formula 1 boss has discussed a potential successor for Lewis Hamilton as they eye up a future star to join Ferrari.

The first images of Hamilton in Ferrari red have finally been released, following the announcement that he would join the team way back in 2024.

Since then, Hamilton’s team switch has produced a flurry of driver changes with half of the grid changing for the 2025 season.

Amongst these changes, Haas will field an entirely new lineup, with Esteban Ocon and former Ferrari star Ollie Bearman forming their driver pairing in 2025.

Will Bearman return to Ferrari?

Bearman impressed on his F1 debut with Ferrari, where he replaced Carlos Sainz for the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and secured a P7 finish, prompting interest from F1 teams to sign the youngster for 2025.

The Brit will compete in his first full-time season with Haas this year, but team principal, Ayao Komatsu, believes he could replace Hamilton or Charles Leclerc at Ferrari if he impresses at his team in the next two seasons.

"Yes. He is a Ferrari driver and we've got him for two years - plus an option for an extra one – but if we do a good job and if Ollie does a good job, there's no way Ferrari can ignore that,” Komatsu said to Autosport.

"The fact that we've got two years solid with Ollie, provided nothing happens with Lewis and Charles at Ferrari is great," the team principal added according to Reuters.

"So if we work together and make improvements together such that at the end of ’26 Ferrari insist that they want to have Ollie in their car, that must be a compliment to us.

"These two years we have got with Ollie we are determined to make it work and if we get to the stage where Ferrari is happy enough to take Ollie for ’27 we’ve done a good job."

