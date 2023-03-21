Graham Shaw

Tuesday 21 March 2023 23:27

Max Verstappen has aired his frustrations following a weekend of missed opportunities at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Kravitz BACKS Hamilton Red Bull claim

Ted Kravitz has backed Lewis Hamilton's claim that Red Bull's RB19 is the fastest F1 has seen.

Russell begs for "common sense" on driver penalties

George Russell has called for "common sense" to be applied to F1 driver penalties after the controversy surrounding the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix podium.

Ferrari are in 'CRISIS' and Vasseur must 'work more, talk less', says ex-F1 race winner

Former Ferrari driver René Arnoux believes that the team is in "crisis" and that new team principal Frédéric Vasseur should "work a lot and talk little" in order to rectify their problems.

Ayrton Senna: Remembering the F1 icon's 5 greatest races

Ayrton Senna would have turned 63 on Tuesday, but while the Brazilian icon is gone he will never ever be forgotten and to mark this latest anniversary we remember again his greatest races.