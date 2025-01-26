Gordon Ramsay confirmed in TEN F1 races deal

British celebrity chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay has entered a partnership with Formula 1 in a brand new 10 race deal.

The 58-year-old is best known for television shows Hell’s Kitchen and Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares, whilst also founding restaurant group Gordon Ramsay Restaurants in 1997.

Ramsay is not only a F1 fan but also brought his food to the paddock in 2024 where the chef transformed the hospitality space at the Las Vegas Grand Prix into “Ramsay's Garage”.

This feature will return again in 2025, with Ramsay signing an extraordinary 10 race deal with F1 to provide premium hospitality from the Miami Grand Prix onwards.

F1 have announced a deal with Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay provided food in Las Vegas

Ramsay signs extraordinary deal with F1

In 2025, Ramsay and F1 Garage will return for 10 races, starting in Miami, followed by Monaco, Montreal, Silverstone, Monza, Austin, Mexico City, Las Vegas, Qatar and finally Abu Dhabi.

Ramsay will curate a menu of dishes inspired by that weekend’s race, alongside drinks and a dining experience to provide paddock guests with a ‘world-class’ experience whilst they enjoy the on-track action.

The new addition to the race weekend compliments a range of exclusive experiences in the paddock, including garage tours offering those lucky enough to catch a glimpse of F1 machinery up close.

“My passion for F1 is well known but it’s the complexity and pace of the cars, and the talent of the many people building and controlling them, that appeals so much,” Ramsay said regarding the new deal.

“In many ways F1 is like a high performing professional kitchen, so this is the perfect partnership for us and our growing international restaurants group.

“We’re excited about what we can offer the F1 Garage guests, and we can’t wait to get to the starting line in Miami this May.”

