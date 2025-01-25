close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 star brutally mocked after Australian Open fault

F1 star brutally mocked after Australian Open fault

F1 star brutally mocked after Australian Open fault

F1 star brutally mocked after Australian Open fault

Formula 1 star Oscar Piastri has been mocked on social media after he made an appearance at the Australian Open.

The 23-year-old has been enjoying the F1 winter break back at home in Australia, after helping McLaren secure their first constructors’ championship since 1998 last season.

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren announce major signing as Ricciardo RETURN talks surface

READ MORE: Hamilton CRASH revealed by F1 team boss

In contrast to his fellow F1 drivers, such as Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, who have shared their snowy snaps on the slopes, Piastri has enjoyed a sun-drenched winter break via his Instagram.

The McLaren star was joined by his girlfriend Lily Zneimer in several photos, with Piastri recently providing an insight into their time at the Australian Open.

Oscar Piastri and his girlfriend Lily Zneimer
McLaren won the constructors' title in 2024

Piastri teased after Australian Open appearance

Piastri shared a series of photographs from the Australian Open to his Instagram account, where he was spotted alongside former Australian tennis star and three-time Grand Slam winner Ash Barty.

However, one photo on the final slide of the carousel caught the attention of a F1 fan on X, who took to the platform to tease the McLaren driver.

The user re-posted the picture of Piastri which saw him in a wrinkled shirt, alongside a second picture of an iron.

“His biggest battle might actually be off the track,” the user wrote teasing the McLaren star over his appearance.

Despite the jibe, another fan rushed to Piastri’s defence and astutely pointed out the difficulties involved with ironing certain materials.

“To be fair, that looks like a linen shirt, and linen wrinkles easily even if you iron it,” they wrote.

Other fans also leaped to Piastri's defence in the replies, with one saying "Well tbf [to be fair] it's quite normal if it's a linen shirt."

READ MORE: Ricciardo F1 COMEBACK decision made

Related

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton McLaren Oscar Piastri
Mercedes star teases NEW partnership after 2025 deal confirmed
F1 Off The Track

Mercedes star teases NEW partnership after 2025 deal confirmed

  • January 18, 2025 15:04
F1 SWIFTIE uncovered as star reveals favourite Taylor Swift song
F1 Social

F1 SWIFTIE uncovered as star reveals favourite Taylor Swift song

  • January 16, 2025 22:59

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Hamilton set for U-TURN as Ferrari removal revealed - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 39 minutes ago
F1 Social

F1 star brutally mocked after Australian Open fault

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Red Bull hit by major EXIT after Ricciardo axe

  • 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen

Verstappen ‘DONE’ following Red Bull nightmare

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: McLaren announce major signing as Ricciardo RETURN talks surface

  • 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton FILM plans revealed

  • Yesterday 19:55
More news

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Teams 2025

  • Unfortunately no constructor data is known yet. As soon as a position is available, it is shown here.
Full constructors
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x