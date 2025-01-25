F1 star brutally mocked after Australian Open fault

Formula 1 star Oscar Piastri has been mocked on social media after he made an appearance at the Australian Open.

The 23-year-old has been enjoying the F1 winter break back at home in Australia, after helping McLaren secure their first constructors’ championship since 1998 last season.

In contrast to his fellow F1 drivers, such as Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, who have shared their snowy snaps on the slopes, Piastri has enjoyed a sun-drenched winter break via his Instagram.

The McLaren star was joined by his girlfriend Lily Zneimer in several photos, with Piastri recently providing an insight into their time at the Australian Open.

Oscar Piastri and his girlfriend Lily Zneimer

McLaren won the constructors' title in 2024

Piastri teased after Australian Open appearance

Piastri shared a series of photographs from the Australian Open to his Instagram account, where he was spotted alongside former Australian tennis star and three-time Grand Slam winner Ash Barty.

However, one photo on the final slide of the carousel caught the attention of a F1 fan on X, who took to the platform to tease the McLaren driver.

The user re-posted the picture of Piastri which saw him in a wrinkled shirt, alongside a second picture of an iron.

“His biggest battle might actually be off the track,” the user wrote teasing the McLaren star over his appearance.

To be fair, that looks like a linen shirt, and linen wrinkles easily even if you iron it. — E (@beforetheriot) January 25, 2025

Despite the jibe, another fan rushed to Piastri’s defence and astutely pointed out the difficulties involved with ironing certain materials.

“To be fair, that looks like a linen shirt, and linen wrinkles easily even if you iron it,” they wrote.

Other fans also leaped to Piastri's defence in the replies, with one saying "Well tbf [to be fair] it's quite normal if it's a linen shirt."

