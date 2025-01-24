Ferrari driver SNUB revealed as Hamilton debut mocked - GPFans F1 Recap

A Formula 1 legend has revealed a Ferrari snub after Lewis Hamilton's debut drive for the iconic Italian team.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton Ferrari move MOCKED by Clarkson

Lewis Hamilton's first week at the Ferrari factory prompted one of the moves he made whilst in Italy to be mocked by former Top Gear presenter and friend of the sport, Jeremy Clarkson.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 driver tipped to make SHOCK exit from the sport

A Formula 1 driver could be set to make a stunning departure from the sport.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton delivers moving statement over 'LUCKY' Ferrari drive

Lewis Hamilton has delivered a heartwarming statement following his move to Ferrari, having debuted with the Scuderia earlier this week.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari star involved in team-mate mixup after Hamilton debut

A Ferrari Formula 1 star has been caught in an awkward mixup following Lewis Hamilton's first outing with his new team.

➡️ READ MORE

Related