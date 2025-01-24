F1 driver tipped to make SHOCK exit from the sport

A Formula 1 driver could be set to make a stunning departure from the sport, according to one racing expert.

The new campaign will officially get under way in Melbourne on March 14, with pre-season testing in Bahrain scheduled for the final week in February.

Excitement is already building ahead of what promises to be a thrilling year which will see a host of new racers feature on the grid, as well as some familiar faces in different colours, including Lewis Hamilton, who was unveiled by Ferrari this week following his Mercedes exit.

While Hamilton hopes to add an eighth world title at the Scuderia as he enters what will likely be his final chapter in the sport, there are a number of racers at the other end of the spectrum only just starting their F1 journey.

F1 fans are eager to see Lewis Hamilton in action at Ferrari

Jack Doohan (left) will join Kimi Antonelli and Liam Lawson on the grid in 2025

Rookies under pressure to perform

That list includes Hamilton's replacement, Kimi Antonelli, as well as Gabriel Bortoleto and Isack Hadjar, who will line up for Williams and VCARB respectively.

Fans saw Oliver Bearman (Haas) and Liam Lawson (Red Bull) in action during 2024, and the pair have now been handed the opportunity to prove they are worthy of holding on to a full-time seat.

The same can also be said of Alpine's new driver, Jack Doohan, who filled in for the departed Esteban Ocon in the final grand prix of the year in Abu Dhabi.

The Australian will team up with Pierre Gasly at the ambitious French outfit in 2025, as the team look to build on a strong finish to the previous campaign.

But the pressure is already on the 22-year-old, who has reserve drivers Franco Colapinto - following his impressive stint at Williams last season - Ryo Hirakawa, and Paul Aron waiting in the wings, and now F1 steward Johnny Herbert has admitted he fears for the youngster's future.

Franco Colapinto (left) has been tipped to put pressure on Doohan at Alpine

Speaking to Casinoutanspelpaus.io, the former racer said: “I think Jack Doohan will believe he’s on borrowed time already, when I’m speaking to people, they feel exactly the same thing.

"Doohan has got to deliver, and if he doesn't deliver against Pierre Gasly, I know Flavio Briatore very well, Doohan will be out.

"He'll be out as quick as he blinks, so pressure's on his shoulders now for him to perform. That's part of the sport, unfortunately, especially in Formula 1. It's not always full of budding roses.

"It's a massive amount of pressure for Doohan, but that’s what the deal is - you have to get in the car and you have to perform, and Gasly is a driver that is very comfortable in the team at the present time.

"Colapinto will be there on TV with him sort of over the shoulder of Briatore and wherever it may be.

"That's where all those little elements of doubt start to come into play, and doubt is something you definitely do not want."

