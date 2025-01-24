F1 driver tipped to make SHOCK exit from the sport
F1 driver tipped to make SHOCK exit from the sport
A Formula 1 driver could be set to make a stunning departure from the sport, according to one racing expert.
The new campaign will officially get under way in Melbourne on March 14, with pre-season testing in Bahrain scheduled for the final week in February.
F1 HEADLINES: McLaren star joins rival team as official statement issued
READ MORE: The 12-second driving test that every F1 superstar must pass
Excitement is already building ahead of what promises to be a thrilling year which will see a host of new racers feature on the grid, as well as some familiar faces in different colours, including Lewis Hamilton, who was unveiled by Ferrari this week following his Mercedes exit.
While Hamilton hopes to add an eighth world title at the Scuderia as he enters what will likely be his final chapter in the sport, there are a number of racers at the other end of the spectrum only just starting their F1 journey.
Rookies under pressure to perform
That list includes Hamilton's replacement, Kimi Antonelli, as well as Gabriel Bortoleto and Isack Hadjar, who will line up for Williams and VCARB respectively.
Fans saw Oliver Bearman (Haas) and Liam Lawson (Red Bull) in action during 2024, and the pair have now been handed the opportunity to prove they are worthy of holding on to a full-time seat.
The same can also be said of Alpine's new driver, Jack Doohan, who filled in for the departed Esteban Ocon in the final grand prix of the year in Abu Dhabi.
The Australian will team up with Pierre Gasly at the ambitious French outfit in 2025, as the team look to build on a strong finish to the previous campaign.
But the pressure is already on the 22-year-old, who has reserve drivers Franco Colapinto - following his impressive stint at Williams last season - Ryo Hirakawa, and Paul Aron waiting in the wings, and now F1 steward Johnny Herbert has admitted he fears for the youngster's future.
READ MORE: Cullen and Hamilton 'REUNITE' as stunning Ferrari project details emerge
Speaking to Casinoutanspelpaus.io, the former racer said: “I think Jack Doohan will believe he’s on borrowed time already, when I’m speaking to people, they feel exactly the same thing.
"Doohan has got to deliver, and if he doesn't deliver against Pierre Gasly, I know Flavio Briatore very well, Doohan will be out.
"He'll be out as quick as he blinks, so pressure's on his shoulders now for him to perform. That's part of the sport, unfortunately, especially in Formula 1. It's not always full of budding roses.
"It's a massive amount of pressure for Doohan, but that’s what the deal is - you have to get in the car and you have to perform, and Gasly is a driver that is very comfortable in the team at the present time.
"Colapinto will be there on TV with him sort of over the shoulder of Briatore and wherever it may be.
"That's where all those little elements of doubt start to come into play, and doubt is something you definitely do not want."
READ MORE: Cullen SPOTTED at Hamilton Ferrari debut after high-profile split
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
FIA steward issues major Aston Martin warning after Newey signing
- 26 minutes ago
F1 driver tipped to make SHOCK exit from the sport
- 1 hour ago
FIA introduce NEW pit-lane rule for 2025
- 2 hours ago
Horner REPLACES F1 champion in test as new Red Bull video emerges
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: McLaren star joins rival team as official statement issued
- Today 06:57
Ricciardo teams up with Verstappen as axed F1 star returns - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57