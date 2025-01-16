close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Ricciardo issues official statement as Verstappen EXIT talks confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap

Ricciardo issues official statement as Verstappen EXIT talks confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap

Ricciardo issues official statement as Verstappen EXIT talks confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap

Ricciardo issues official statement as Verstappen EXIT talks confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap

Daniel Ricciardo has revealed his ‘heartbreak’ at the Los Angeles wildfires as the axed Formula 1 star has issued an official statement regarding the ongoing disaster.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen Red Bull EXIT talks revealed

Max Verstappen’s Red Bull exit talks have been revealed by Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff.

➡️ READ MORE

Historic BLUE Ferrari driven by Schumacher in Monaco set for huge sale

A blue Ferrari famously driven by Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher is set for auction in February following an RM Sotheby's announcement.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star POACHED by rival as major transfer confirmed

A stalwart of Formula 1 in the modern era has taken up a new role, in a major transfer announcement.

➡️ READ MORE

£41 million Mercedes SALE to smash F1 record

A Mercedes car driven by two Formula 1 legends is set to be sold for a record-breaking price.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Mercedes Ferrari Formula 1 Daniel Ricciardo
Ricciardo 'HEARTBROKEN' as axed F1 star issues official statement
Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo 'HEARTBROKEN' as axed F1 star issues official statement

  • 2 hours ago
Hamilton Ferrari update issued as F1 champion REUNITES with former team - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Hamilton Ferrari update issued as F1 champion REUNITES with former team - GPFans F1 Recap

  • January 15, 2025 23:53

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Ricciardo issues official statement as Verstappen EXIT talks confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 18 minutes ago
F1 Social

F1 SWIFTIE uncovered as star reveals favourite Taylor Swift song

  • 1 hour ago
Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo 'HEARTBROKEN' as axed F1 star issues official statement

  • 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen

Verstappen Red Bull EXIT talks revealed

  • 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes boss Wolff admits RELIEF over Hamilton Ferrari exit

  • Yesterday 19:59
Red Bull

STUNNING Red Bull driver transfer talks revealed amid Perez axe

  • Yesterday 18:55
More news

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x