Verstappen condemned after Red Bull outburst as Alonso penalty escape explained - GPFans F1 Recap

Ewan Gale

Monday 20 March 2023 23:30

Former F1 world champion Nico Rosberg has levelled criticism at Max Verstappen for the Dutchman's attitude after he hit out at Red Bull following the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.Read more...

Mercedes taking 'big elephant steps' towards F1 race wins - Wolff

Toto Wolff believes Mercedes is taking "big elephant steps" with the W14 after finishing fourth and fifth at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Read more...

Marko claims Verstappen was ‘uncontrollable’ in Perez fastest lap battle

Max Verstappen was ‘uncontrollable’ in his quest to win the fastest lap in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, according to Helmut Marko. Read more...

Hamilton GUSHES over Red Bull pace - 'I have never seen a car so fast'

Lewis Hamilton knows what it's like to be in a dominant car at the front of the pack but even he admits he's never seen anything like this year's Red Bull. Read more...

Why Alonso was able to serve his Saudi Arabian GP penalty DURING the Safety Car period

Fernando Alonso was eventually the victim of just one penalty in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix but how he served this raised more than just one question. Read more...