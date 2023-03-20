Why Alonso was able to serve his Saudi Arabian GP penalty DURING the Safety Car period

Sam Hall

Monday 20 March 2023 13:46

Fernando Alonso was eventually the victim of just one penalty in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix but how he served this raised more than just one question.

The Aston Martin driver was handed a five-second penalty after just one lap on Sunday for an infringement at the start of the race.

This was due to the fact that the Spaniard had positioned his AMR23 too far to the left, and he was not entirely within the confines of his grid slot.

When serving his penalty, Alonso's car was touched by the rear jack. This was raised to the stewards on the final lap and a 10-second penalty was subsequently dished out.

However, this was later rescinded after the stewards confirmed there was no agreement to suggest "that a jack touching a car would amount to working on the car".

This promoted Alonso back into the top three positions to claim his 100th F1 podium.

But what about the other question?

Serving a penalty under Safety Car conditions

In other categories, the rules are very clear that mandatory pit stops and penalties cannot be served when the race has been neutralised.

Put simply, to take a penalty at this point would lessen the overall impact of the sanction and allow a team or driver a 'cheap' escape route.

However, F1 is an exception in this case, as is made clear in the sporting regulations in article 54.3.

