Graham Shaw

Sunday 19 March 2023 19:00

Red Bull did claim another victory at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix on Sunday, but that success for Sergio Perez did not impact the very top of the early 2023 drivers' standings.

Max Verstappen still leads the way but now by only a single point after a breathtaking dash from P15 to claim P2 and the fastest lap of the race.

Fernando Alonso agonisingly missed out on the 100th podium of his career as a second penalty of the day saw him demoted to P4 below George Russell of Mercedes.

Here is how the action in Jeddah impacted the standings:

F1 drivers standings after the 2023 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

1. Max Verstappen | Red Bull | 44 points

2. Sergio Perez | Red Bull | 43

3. Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin | 27

4. George Russell | Mercedes | 21

5. Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 20

6. Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes | 20

7. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 8

8. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 6

9. Pierre Gasly | Alpine | 4

10. Esteban Ocon | Alpine | 4

11. Valtteri Bottas | Alfa Romeo | 4

12. Kevin Magnussen | Haas | 1

13. Alex Albon | Williams | 1

14. Yuki Tsunoda | AlphaTauri | 0

15. Nico Hulkenberg | Haas | 0

16. Logan Sargeant | Williams | 0

17. Zhou Guanyu | Alfa Romeo | 0

18. Nyck de Vries | AlphaTauri | 0

19. Oscar Piastri | McLaren | 0

20. Lando Norris | McLaren | 0



