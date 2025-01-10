Ricciardo victory IGNORED as rival driver signing confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap
Discussions over Red Bull's Formula 1 driver lineup have raised questions regarding why junior team star Yuki Tsunoda was not handed a promotion for 2025 after his victory over Daniel Ricciardo.
F1 team announce NEW driver signing from rival team
With the 2025 Formula 1 season now just a couple of months away, one team on the grid have added to their driver roster with an exciting signing.
Aston Martin reveal IMMEDIATE lineup change in team shakeup
Aston Martin Formula 1 team have revealed a major shakeup of the team's lineup ahead of the 2025 season.
Red Bull DECLINE expected for 2025 as pressure piles on Horner
Red Bull could face an even tougher Formula 1 season in 2025 than last term after a shock verdict was given over their season expectations.
McLaren Hamilton tribute included in CHAMPION celebrations
McLaren are still celebrating winning the Formula 1 constructors' championship in 2024 but they couldn't help but give a brief nod to one of their former world champions in the process.
