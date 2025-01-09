Ricciardo return option emerges as axed F1 star lands BOMBSHELL transfer - GPFans F1 Recap

Daniel Ricciardo has been tipped to make a shock career move, as his full-time Formula 1 career looks to be over.

Axed F1 star handed lifeline in BLOCKBUSTER signing

Franco Colapinto has signed for Alpine on a multi-year deal, with the Argentine racer becoming the team's reserve driver for 2025.

Mercedes driver 'safety net' for Hamilton replacement emerges

A former Formula 1 star has suggested that the full-time return of Valtteri Bottas could be on the cards, if Kimi Antonelli doesn't perform at Mercedes.

Verstappen issues BRUTAL verdict on Red Bull team-mate decision

Max Verstappen has issued a brutal verdict on Red Bull’s team-mate decision as he prepares to go up against Liam Lawson in 2025.

F1 team announce NEW signing for 2025 season

Aston Martin Formula 1 team have announced a new multi-year partnership ahead of the 2025 season.

