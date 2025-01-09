Verstappen issues BRUTAL verdict on Red Bull team-mate decision

Max Verstappen has issued a brutal verdict on Red Bull’s team-mate decision as he prepares to go up against Liam Lawson in 2025.

Red Bull only managed a third place finish in the constructors’ championship in 2024, as the team’s performance declined and Sergio Perez failed to consistently score points.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen issues FIA punishment response as Red Bull star forced OUT of 2025 race

READ MORE: F1 team announce NEW driver lineup for 2025 season

As a result the Mexican driver was replaced by Liam Lawson at the end of 2024, despite the youngster having not yet completed a full season in F1.

Lawson’s promotion ensured that Red Bull junior driver Isack Hadjar moved up to F1, as the Frenchman completed the grid by signing with VCARB.

Liam Lawson replaced Sergio Perez

How will Liam Lawson fare as Max Verstappen's team-mate?

Are you a fan of Perez’s F1 career and want to commemorate his time with Red Bull? Click here to purchase the official signed Perez 2024 Replica Bodywork from F1 Authentics.

Verstappen delivers Red Bull team-mate verdict

Whilst Lawson won’t be expected to beat Verstappen upon his arrival at Red Bull, the team will be hoping that his performances will be a lot closer to the champion than Perez’s were, in a bid to regain the constructors’ trophy.

Verstappen also re-asserted this goal, but delivered a brutal verdict over his new Red Bull team-mate.

“If we can get the car back to the front, the name in the other cockpit won’t matter,” Verstappen said to Blick.

“I don’t have a crystal ball, but if we can rectify certain weaknesses over the winter, we’ll be back at the front. But I’m certainly not making any predictions here.”

“Five teams should be fighting at the front. The weaknesses have been narrowed down.

“We often lacked the necessary balance because we simply couldn’t get into the low-temperature window.”

READ MORE: Verstappen announces Kelly Piquet marriage UPDATE

Related