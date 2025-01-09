F1 team announce NEW signing for 2025 season

Aston Martin Formula 1 team have announced a new multi-year partnership ahead of the 2025 season.

A disappointing 2024 for Lawrence Stroll's outfit meant that they could only manage a P5 finish in the constructors' standings, 374 points behind nearest rival Mercedes.

With an exciting signing announced for Aston Martin for next season, the team and their driver duo of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll will no doubt be hoping a change will help deliver a more fruitful season on track.

F1 design legend Adrian Newey is set to join the team following his shock exit from Red Bull last year, with the aim of elevating Aston Martin into championship contention at the centre of his move.

While the driver duo is set to remain unchanged for 2025, the team have now announced another landmark partnership.

Red Bull lost F1 design guru Adrian Newey to Aston Martin in 2024

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll will be hoping for swift improvements in 2025

Aston Martin announce new role for Jessica Hawkins

In the team's latest announcement, a new role has been revealed for the team's Head of F1 Academy, Jessica Hawkins, as the outfit begin a new partnership with Arm, the Official AI Compute Platform Partner.

Taking to social media platform 'X' the team revealed the partnership with the caption: "Welcoming @Arm to the team as our Official AI Compute Platform Partner.

"United by our shared goals to accelerate innovation and advance equity to push the boundaries of performance both on and off the track."

Jessica Hawkins will represent Arm as Aston Martin's ambassador

A statement from Andy Cowell, CEO at Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, said: "This partnership with Arm marks an exciting chapter in Aston Martin Aramco's journey. Arm's expertise in compute and AI technology will play a significant role in enhancing performance and driving forward engineering innovation inside the team, to help deliver performance on the track.

"This partnership brings an opportunity to push the boundaries of what we can achieve off track too with a clear focus to champion women in STEM and motorsport, aligning with our own goals to create an inclusive and diverse culture and attract the very best talent as part of our Make A Mark strategy."

