F1 team deliver 2025 warning in stunning release

Williams Formula 1 team have delivered a 2025 warning to their rivals in a stunning release posted on social media.

The Grove-based squad have recently welcomed Carlos Sainz to their driver lineup alongside Alex Albon, after a difficult end to their 2024 season.

Williams' last point was scored at the US Grand Prix, with the final few races of the season littered with multiple DNFs and crashes from Albon and Franco Colapinto.

Despite a few impressive points-scoring finishes in 2024, Williams ended the season ninth in the constructors’ standings in a year to forget for the team.

Williams had a difficult end to 2024

Carlos Sainz joins Williams this season

Williams celebrate Sainz’s arrival in stunning release

However, the arrival of Sainz from Ferrari will be a major boost to the team in 2025, where their strong lineup will propel the team forward as they look towards the 2026 regulation changes to improve their performances.

The Spaniard has already made his on-track debut with Williams, where he drove the car for the first time at the end-of-season Abu Dhabi tyre test in 2024.

Sainz's four grand prix victories will also make him a valuable asset for Williams, with team principal James Vowles hoping he will assume the role of team ‘leader’, as well as bringing his speed on track.

Looking ahead to 2025, Williams produced a stunning release which they shared on social media alongside a caption with a warning to their rivals for the coming season.

"2025, the fight starts now," they wrote as they depicted Sainz’s debut with the team during the Abu Dhabi tyre test.

The post celebrated Sainz’s debut, capturing the excitement as Williams finally establish a solid driver lineup.

