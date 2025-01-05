Red Bull F1 star reveals SHOCK contract detail

A Red Bull Formula 1 star has revealed intimate details about their newly signed contract ahead of the 2025 season.

Both Red Bull's main team and their junior outfit VCARB have undergone a change of lineup for 2025 after an underperforming Sergio Perez was dropped at the end of last season.

F1 HEADLINES: Major Perez update emerges as star's future takes fresh Red Bull twist

READ MORE: McLaren chief issues statement over team SALE

In an attempt to boost their championship chances in the fight against the ever-growing strengths of McLaren and Ferrari, Red Bull have now signed Liam Lawson, promoting him from junior team RB, with F2 star Isack Hadjar taking his place alongside Yuki Tsunoda.

Red Bull finished third in the 2024 constructors' standings and will no doubt be eyeing improving on that position heading into 2025.

Isack Hadjar has signed his first full-time F1 contract

The fight to become Max Verstappen's team-mate was won by Liam Lawson

READ MORE: Hamilton crowned F1 champion in SHOCK result

Hadjar reveals Marko's contract commitment

Ahead of his debut season in the pinnacle of motorsport, Red Bull junior Hadjar has revealed the dedicated lengths that Red Bull went to to complete the formalities of his F1 contract.

In a world of emails and online signings, this included team chief Helmut Marko, who is 81 years old, personally travelling to Italy to sign Hadjar's deal.

"It really touches me that Helmut came all the way to Italy to personally sign my contract," Hadjar told Canal+.

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko was instrumental in axing Sergio Perez from F1

The French-Algerian racer clearly appreciated the effort, the 81-year-old F1 advisor having championed the young star's talent.

"I owe him a lot," Hadjar added.

"The relationship I have with him is more than just boss-employee.

"If things aren’t going well, he won’t just criticize me. He respects me as a person and my approach to the sport."

READ MORE: Jos Verstappen delivers Red Bull ULTIMATUM over son’s F1 future

Related