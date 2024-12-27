Mercedes set to KEEP Hamilton change

Mercedes are set to keep a key change driven by seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton despite his exit.

The British superstar is set to embark on a new adventure with Ferrari in 2025 and beyond having raced for the Silver Arrows for the last time at the 2024 season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Even though Hamilton is leaving, he and the team can look back upon their time together as having been hugely successful, with the Brit scooping six world titles and helping to win eight constructors' championships during their 12 seasons together.

And, perhaps in a nod to this, team chief Toto Wolff has revealed Mercedes will keep one crucial change driven for by the British star.

Lewis Hamilton has raced for Mercedes for the last time

Lewis Hamilton is set to join Ferrari

Mercedes set to stick with Hamilton change

In a video released on the Mercedes YouTube channel, Hamilton and Wolff are reminiscing about their time together, looking at all of the cars and helmets the Brit has driven and worn during his time at Brackley,

The pair eventually stumble upon the 2020 Mercedes — the W11 — in which Hamilton won 11 of 16 grands prix and his most recent world championship in dominant fashion.

Crucially, however, the W11 was the first black Mercedes, introduced by the team in the wake of the George Floyd murder and the huge social movement that called for equality and an end to racism that followed.

"I couldn't honestly believe...I was at my dad's house after I had spoken to you about changing the car to black. I couldn't believe when you called me and said that they’d all agreed," Hamilton recalled in the video.

"That was a really emotional call for me when I was at my dad's house.

Mercedes have continued to use elements of the black car

"I remember getting off. I'm like, 'Oh my God', they're changing the car to black. They've agreed."

Wolff replied: "It was a big, big step for Mercedes. Huge. Famous Silver Arrows. racing in black,"

Later in the conversation, after discussing how 'cool' the car looked and how good the sponsors looked on it, Wolff added: "But that's why we stick to it,"

"You stuck with it for a couple of years. We're going to continue."

"Are you going to keep it, really?" Hamilton questioned.

"Yeah," Wolff replied.

