Ricciardo issues major career update as Horner hints at Red Bull transfer - GPFans F1 Recap

Axed Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo has revealed a fresh career update, offering an insight into what the future might hold for the popular Australian.

Horner hints at ANOTHER Red Bull driver transfer

Red Bull chief Christian Horner has hinted that the team could yet make another driver transfer despite locking in their F1 2025 lineup this week.

Ferrari announce major Hamilton DEBUT update

Ferrari have made a major announcement regarding Lewis Hamilton and his debut in red.

Verstappen issues emotional statement as Red Bull exit made official

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen has issued an emotional statement following news of an official Red Bull exit.

Red Bull team announce driver replacement as 2025 grid COMPLETE

Red Bull have made yet another driver signing, this time, completing the F1 grid for the 2025 season!

