close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Ricciardo issues major career update as Horner hints at Red Bull transfer - GPFans F1 Recap

Ricciardo issues major career update as Horner hints at Red Bull transfer - GPFans F1 Recap

Ricciardo issues major career update as Horner hints at Red Bull transfer - GPFans F1 Recap

Ricciardo issues major career update as Horner hints at Red Bull transfer - GPFans F1 Recap

Axed Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo has revealed a fresh career update, offering an insight into what the future might hold for the popular Australian.

➡️ READ MORE

Horner hints at ANOTHER Red Bull driver transfer

Red Bull chief Christian Horner has hinted that the team could yet make another driver transfer despite locking in their F1 2025 lineup this week.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari announce major Hamilton DEBUT update

Ferrari have made a major announcement regarding Lewis Hamilton and his debut in red.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen issues emotional statement as Red Bull exit made official

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen has issued an emotional statement following news of an official Red Bull exit.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull team announce driver replacement as 2025 grid COMPLETE

Red Bull have made yet another driver signing, this time, completing the F1 grid for the 2025 season!

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Christian Horner Daniel Ricciardo
Ricciardo makes SHOCK career reveal
Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo makes SHOCK career reveal

  • 3 hours ago
Horner hints at ANOTHER Red Bull driver transfer
Red Bull

Horner hints at ANOTHER Red Bull driver transfer

  • Yesterday 20:57

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Ricciardo issues major career update as Horner hints at Red Bull transfer - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News & Gossip

Geri Halliwell issues EMOTIONAL Christian Horner statement

  • 2 hours ago
Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo makes SHOCK career reveal

  • 3 hours ago
Red Bull

Horner hints at ANOTHER Red Bull driver transfer

  • Yesterday 20:57
F1 Social

Perez makes BLOCKBUSTER announcement following Red Bull axe

  • Yesterday 19:57
Latest F1 News

Powerful Hamilton statement issued as shock plans announced

  • Yesterday 18:57
More news

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x