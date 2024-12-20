Ricciardo issues major career update as Horner hints at Red Bull transfer - GPFans F1 Recap
Axed Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo has revealed a fresh career update, offering an insight into what the future might hold for the popular Australian.
Horner hints at ANOTHER Red Bull driver transfer
Red Bull chief Christian Horner has hinted that the team could yet make another driver transfer despite locking in their F1 2025 lineup this week.
Ferrari announce major Hamilton DEBUT update
Ferrari have made a major announcement regarding Lewis Hamilton and his debut in red.
Verstappen issues emotional statement as Red Bull exit made official
Four-time world champion Max Verstappen has issued an emotional statement following news of an official Red Bull exit.
Red Bull team announce driver replacement as 2025 grid COMPLETE
Red Bull have made yet another driver signing, this time, completing the F1 grid for the 2025 season!
GPFans Recap
Ricciardo issues major career update as Horner hints at Red Bull transfer - GPFans F1 Recap
- 1 hour ago
F1 News & Gossip
Geri Halliwell issues EMOTIONAL Christian Horner statement
- 2 hours ago
Daniel Ricciardo
Ricciardo makes SHOCK career reveal
- 3 hours ago
Red Bull
Horner hints at ANOTHER Red Bull driver transfer
- Yesterday 20:57
F1 Social
Perez makes BLOCKBUSTER announcement following Red Bull axe
- Yesterday 19:57
Latest F1 News
Powerful Hamilton statement issued as shock plans announced
- Yesterday 18:57