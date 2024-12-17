F1 team set to make HISTORIC change in 2025
A Formula 1 team is set to make a historic change in 2025, according to reports from German media.
The grid will undergo a significant shift in 2025, when multiple drivers will switch teams, and old faces will depart to make way for new stars.
F1 will boast at least four rookies next season, with Kimi Antonelli replacing Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes whilst the seven-time world champion makes his long-awaited debut with Ferrari.
Furthermore, F2 champion Gabriel Bortoleto will step up to Sauber, Jack Doohan will compete for Alpine, and Ollie Bearman will finally jump into a full-time drive with Haas.
Haas to have first female race engineer?
Not only will the American team welcome Bearman in 2024, but also Esteban Ocon, who arrives having been axed by Alpine.
The Frenchman made a shock early exit from the team prior to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where Doohan replaced him in preparation for the 2025 season.
In return, Ocon debuted with Haas during the end-of-season test at Yas Marina, where he was spotted with the woman tipped to be his new race engineer.
According to Sky Sports Germany, Laura Muller is set to become Ocon’s new race engineer, which would make her the first woman to undertake the position at any F1 team.
The German engineer has worked at Haas since 2022 as their performance engineer, but is expected to leave that role to follow a new appointment.
Prior to F1, Muller was a race engineer for Audi's Abt team in DTM, where she worked alongside racing driver Sophia Florsch throughout 2021.
