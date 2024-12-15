close global

Ricciardo COMEBACK update revealed as decision confirmed for new contract- GPFans F1 Recap

Daniel Ricciardo has issued a Formula 1 return update as a new team offer has been teased for the former Red Bull star.

2025 contract decision CONFIRMED for dazzling F1 partnership

A contract extension for a dazzling Formula 1 partnership has been officially confirmed following doubts over its future.

Vital F1 championship initiative reveals SHOCK equality verdict

New research by the groundbreaking motorsport initiative More than Equal has delivered a surprising verdict over gender equality in one particular racing series.

Stunning $150 MILLION F1 return hinted

A Formula 1 return has been hinted at in a move that could reportedly cost a stunning $150 million.

Major McLaren RISK revealed ahead of 2025

McLaren chief Zak Brown has confessed that the team are going to take risks with next year's car in order to try and stay at the front of the Formula 1 grid.

Red Bull BOMBSHELL emerges as Perez F1 decision revealed - GPFans Recap
Red Bull BOMBSHELL emerges as Perez F1 decision revealed - GPFans Recap

  • December 14, 2024 23:57
Ricciardo F1 RETURN tipped as Red Bull driver lineup named in official statement - GPFans F1 Recap
Ricciardo F1 RETURN tipped as Red Bull driver lineup named in official statement - GPFans F1 Recap

  • December 13, 2024 23:58

Ricciardo COMEBACK update revealed as decision confirmed for new contract- GPFans F1 Recap

  • 49 minutes ago
Perez lands NEW drive as Red Bull reveal contract regret

  • 1 hour ago
Ricciardo F1 return update emerges as NEW team offer teased

  • 2 hours ago
Hamilton dealt Red Bull blow as Verstappen teases HISTORIC championship challenge

  • 3 hours ago
McLaren boss reveals Norris team orders scheme for 2025

  • Yesterday 20:15
F1 News Today: Verstappen issues Red Bull FEUD update as shock replacement theory emerges

  • Yesterday 19:45
