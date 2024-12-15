Major McLaren RISK revealed ahead of 2025

McLaren chief Zak Brown has confessed that the team are going to take risks with next year's car in order to try and stay at the front of the Formula 1 grid.

2024 proved to be a wildly successful year for the Woking-based outfit, with the team securing their first constructors' championship since 1998 at the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Not only that, but star driver Lando Norris also gave Max Verstappen something to think about in the drivers' championship, too, and although he ultimately came up short in that challenge, he will have no doubt learned a huge amount to take into next campaign.

As the Brit declared on team radio after winning the season finale: "Next year is gonna be my year, too.”

McLaren won the 2024 constructors' championship

Lando Norris finished P2 in the drivers' standings

Zak Brown admits McLaren risk

Talking of next season, McLaren are not going to rest on their laurels.

Having been propelled forward by consistently bringing workable upgrades to their car in recent years, Brown has admitted the team will not be switching to a cautious approach now that they are on top.

"We're going into next year at full strength,” Brown explained to motorsport.com

“I think we're in a different mindset now in terms of the confidence of the team and the amount of bravery that the team is prepared to take in the development in next year's car.

McLaren had an impressive car in 2024

“The team is not: 'Let's just tweak a little here and there. The car is pretty good.' We've got some stuff on next year's car that is like ‘brave risk’.

“I think you only get to the front if you try and beat everyone, as opposed to the mindset when we started this year which was like ‘let’s just be as good as them.'

"The mind shift is now: ‘Let's beat everyone'."

Whilst McLaren will be keen to ensure they are competitive next season, it will be interesting to see how they cope with the balance of competing in 2025 with developing their 2026 car ahead of a huge regulation change.

The team got things horribly wrong with the introduction of new regulations in 2022 and will be looking to avoid a repeat scenario in a year's time, particularly having now tasted success.

