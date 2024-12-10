Verstappen confirms MAJOR absence as Horner issues LIES verdict - GPFans F1 Recap

Max Verstappen has made a shock admission after confirming he will not be taking part in an important upcoming Formula 1 event.

➡️ READ MORE

Horner issues 'LIES' verdict in Verstappen-Russell saga

Christian Horner has defended his star driver's character amid Max Verstappen and George Russell’s ongoing feud.

➡️ READ MORE

Williams star handed NEW drive for 2025

A Williams star has been handed a new drive for the 2025 season in an official statement from the Formula 1 team.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen discusses ‘very WEIRD’ F1 incident

Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has delivered a strong verdict over a controversial penalty awarded before the 2024 season came to a close.

➡️ READ MORE

Horner reveals Red Bull SHORTLIST amid Perez replacement rumours

Christian Horner has revealed some of the options that could step in at Red Bull if a driver change is needed, with speculation rife regarding Sergio Perez's future with the team.

➡️ READ MORE

Related