Horner issues LIES verdict in astonishing Verstappen feud

Christian Horner has defended his star driver's character amid Max Verstappen and George Russell’s ongoing feud.

The Red Bull and Mercedes star have been engaged in a series of fiery exchanges since the Qatar Grand Prix, where a post-qualifying penalty for Verstappen dismantled their relationship.

Russell complained of a slowly moving Verstappen out on track, and the incident was referred to the stewards for an alleged breach of the minimum lap time set by the race director.

The four-time world champion was slammed with a one-place grid penalty as a result of the infringement, and Russell inherited pole position for the grand prix.

Max Verstappen and George Russell's rivalry has raged on since Qatar

Despite his penalty Max Verstappen won the Qatar GP

Christian Horner backs Max Verstappen in George Russell feud

Whilst Verstappen won the Qatar GP in the end, afterwards he delivered a furious post-race interview regarding Russell’s actions.

He accused his rival of being ‘two-faced’, and claimed he lost respect for Russell after he supposedly campaigned for Verstappen’s penalty in the stewards room.

However, Russell retaliated in Abu Dhabi, where he issued his own statement regarding Verstappen’s conduct, and alleged that he was a 'bully' who had threatened him prior to the Qatar GP - claims the Dutchman has since denied.

The feud has since escalated and brought in the involvement of team principals Toto Wolff and Christian Horner, who have backed their respective drivers.

Christian Horner supports Max Verstappen in his feud with George Russell

Speaking to Sky Sports during the Abu Dhabi GP race weekend, Horner has claimed Verstappen would never lie, as he compared their feud to a 'pantomime'.

"Max needs very little extra motivation. The thing with Max… He tells you straight, tells you as it is. He never lies, always tells you the truth. He wasn’t the only one in that stewards room," Horner said.

"They were equally surprised at the way things had gone down in there. Max is Max. That’s part of what defines him and makes him who he is as a person, and makes him the driver that he is. He would certainly never lie. He’s actually a very big-hearted young man.

"Obviously a lot has been made about this but it’s pantomime season."

