Horner issues LIES verdict in astonishing Verstappen feud
Horner issues LIES verdict in astonishing Verstappen feud
Christian Horner has defended his star driver's character amid Max Verstappen and George Russell’s ongoing feud.
The Red Bull and Mercedes star have been engaged in a series of fiery exchanges since the Qatar Grand Prix, where a post-qualifying penalty for Verstappen dismantled their relationship.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton in major Mercedes SHOCK as Abu Dhabi GP podium change revealed
READ MORE: Marko drops Perez contract BOMBSHELL at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Russell complained of a slowly moving Verstappen out on track, and the incident was referred to the stewards for an alleged breach of the minimum lap time set by the race director.
The four-time world champion was slammed with a one-place grid penalty as a result of the infringement, and Russell inherited pole position for the grand prix.
Christian Horner backs Max Verstappen in George Russell feud
Whilst Verstappen won the Qatar GP in the end, afterwards he delivered a furious post-race interview regarding Russell’s actions.
He accused his rival of being ‘two-faced’, and claimed he lost respect for Russell after he supposedly campaigned for Verstappen’s penalty in the stewards room.
However, Russell retaliated in Abu Dhabi, where he issued his own statement regarding Verstappen’s conduct, and alleged that he was a 'bully' who had threatened him prior to the Qatar GP - claims the Dutchman has since denied.
The feud has since escalated and brought in the involvement of team principals Toto Wolff and Christian Horner, who have backed their respective drivers.
READ MORE: Horner reveals Red Bull SHORTLIST amid Perez replacement rumours
Speaking to Sky Sports during the Abu Dhabi GP race weekend, Horner has claimed Verstappen would never lie, as he compared their feud to a 'pantomime'.
"Max needs very little extra motivation. The thing with Max… He tells you straight, tells you as it is. He never lies, always tells you the truth. He wasn’t the only one in that stewards room," Horner said.
"They were equally surprised at the way things had gone down in there. Max is Max. That’s part of what defines him and makes him who he is as a person, and makes him the driver that he is. He would certainly never lie. He’s actually a very big-hearted young man.
"Obviously a lot has been made about this but it’s pantomime season."
READ MORE: MAJOR Red Bull update emerges on 2025 driver lineup
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Horner issues LIES verdict in astonishing Verstappen feud
- 22 minutes ago
Wolff issues Hamilton Ferrari warning in EMOTIONAL farewell message
- 1 hour ago
F1 champion issues statement as health update revealed
- 2 hours ago
MAJOR Ferrari change announced in official statement
- 3 hours ago
Red Bull team make CRUCIAL driver 'decision' as 2025 grid set to be complete
- Today 17:56
F1 News Today: Hamilton in major Mercedes SHOCK as Abu Dhabi GP podium change revealed
- Today 15:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
22 - 24 Nov
George Russell
-
GP QATAR
29 Nov - 1 Dec
Max Verstappen
-
GP ABU DHABI
6 - 8 Dec
Lando Norris