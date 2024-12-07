Major health update issued for Hamilton replacement as Mercedes star ruled OUT of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race
A major health update has been issued for Lewis Hamilton's replacement at Mercedes, Kimi Antonelli, with the rising F1 star being ruled out of a race at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Hamilton is racing in his final event for Mercedes this weekend, as he gets set to move to Ferrari from 2025 in an attempt to get himself back into championship contention.
It will bring to an end a 12-season spell with Mercedes that has yielded six drivers' championships and eight constructors' championship titles.
It is F2 star Antonelli that will replace Hamilton at Mercedes, with Toto Wolff taking a chance on the 18-year-old, who has only competed in two Formula 1 practice sessions.
Mercedes star out of Abu Dhabi race
Antonelli's F2 season is also coming to an end this weekend in Abu Dhabi, with the young Italian taking part in his final two races in the series.
The F2 championship battle has been a thrilling affair in 2024, with Paul Aron, Sauber-bound Gabriel Bortoleto and Isack Hadjar still all in contention to win the junior series on the final weekend of the season.
Antonelli has not been a feature in the F2 championship battle, sat down in sixth in the drivers' standings, but has managed a sprint race and feature race victory in 2024, despite not having a particularly competitive car.
The 18-year-old is going to struggle to further improve on his championship position, however, having pulled out of Saturday's sprint race through illness.
In an official statement from his PREMA Racing team, it was announced that his car would be retired before the race had even got underway: "Unfortunately the Team has to retire Kimi Antonelli’s car from today's F2 Sprint Race.
"Kimi has been feeling unwell and on doctor's advice, he will not race. He will rest and recover ahead of tomorrow's Feature Race!"
Unfortunately the Team has to retire Kimi Antonelli’s #4 car from today's F2 Sprint Race. Kimi has been feeling unwell and on doctor's advice, he will not race. He will rest and recover ahead of tomorrow's Feature Race!#F2 #AbuDhabiGP pic.twitter.com/OoV0hCaoha— PREMA (@PREMA_Team) December 7, 2024
