F1 Qualifying Today: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream
Formula 1 qualifying gets underway at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix today (Saturday, December 7, local time) for the final qualifying session of the season.
The drivers' title has already been claimed by Max Verstappen in 2024, after he achieved his fourth championship at the Las Vegas GP.
However, the Red Bull star had a difficult Friday in Abu Dhabi with the RB20 struggling around Yas Marina Circuit and finished FP2 in P17.
Meanwhile, McLaren and Ferrari will battle it out for the top spot in qualifying, as they each look to secure the constructors' title in Abu Dhabi.
Regardless of where Charles Leclerc finishes in qualifying on Saturday, however, the Ferrari star will receive a 10-place grid drop after making a battery pack change on Friday.
Can Carlos Sainz help Ferrari to the constructors' trophy in his last race with the team, or will McLaren seize the advantage in qualifying?
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday, December 7, 2024
The qualifying session in Abu Dhabi kicks off today at 6pm local time, a few hours after the sprint race.
Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:
Local time (GST): 6pm Saturday
United Kingdom (GMT): 2pm Saturday
Central European Time: 3pm Saturday
United States (EST): 9am Saturday
United States (CST): 8am Saturday
United States (PST): 6am Saturday
Australia (AEDT): 1am Sunday
Australia (AWST): 10pm Saturday
Australia (ACDT): 12:30am Sunday
Mexico: 8am Saturday
Japan (JST): 11pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST): 4pm Saturday
Egypt (EET): 4pm Saturday
China (CST): 10pm Saturday
India (IST): 7:30pm Saturday
Brazil: 11am Saturday
Singapore: 10pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia: 5pm Saturday
Turkey: 5pm Saturday
How to watch the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
F1 provides nail-biting entertainment from 24 insane destinations, to catch all the live action, exclusively with Sky Sports, click here.
