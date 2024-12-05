Verstappen labelled a BULLY as Red Bull star’s future takes fresh twist - GPFans F1 Recap
Max Verstappen has been labelled a 'bully' in an astonishing attack ahead of this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Red Bull star delivers fresh twist over F1 future
A Red Bull star has issued a cryptic response to questions regarding his future in Formula 1.
FIA announce NEW Formula 1 championship plans
The FIA have announced they are set to implement exciting new plans ahead of the 2026 Formula 1 World Championship.
Axed F1 star given LIFELINE as new seat announced in official statement
An axed Formula 1 driver has been given a lifeline for his racing career, with a new role announced.
Hamilton handed Ferrari BOOST following crushing Mercedes dig
Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been handed a major boost ahead of his upcoming move to Ferrari.
Latest News
GPFans Recap
- 2 hours ago
F1 Social
Axed F1 star reveals DRASTIC career change in social media post
- 3 hours ago
Williams
Williams confirm early release as race plans unveiled
- Yesterday 21:58
Alpine
F1 team confirm sensational driver signing for 2025
- Yesterday 20:57
Mercedes
Wolff slammed for Hamilton REPLACEMENT decision
- Yesterday 19:59
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Mercedes star slams 'BULLY' Verstappen in crash threat claim
- Yesterday 18:55
- 3
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
22 - 24 Nov
George Russell
-
GP QATAR
29 Nov - 1 Dec
Max Verstappen
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec