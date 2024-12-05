close global

Max Verstappen has been labelled a 'bully' in an astonishing attack ahead of this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Red Bull star delivers fresh twist over F1 future

A Red Bull star has issued a cryptic response to questions regarding his future in Formula 1.

FIA announce NEW Formula 1 championship plans

The FIA have announced they are set to implement exciting new plans ahead of the 2026 Formula 1 World Championship.

Axed F1 star given LIFELINE as new seat announced in official statement

An axed Formula 1 driver has been given a lifeline for his racing career, with a new role announced.

Hamilton handed Ferrari BOOST following crushing Mercedes dig

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been handed a major boost ahead of his upcoming move to Ferrari.

Red Bull Max Verstappen Formula 1 FIA George Russell Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Verstappen title admission made as driver LOSES champion confirmation - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Verstappen title admission made as driver LOSES champion confirmation - GPFans F1 Recap

  • December 4, 2024 23:57
Huge Red Bull blow revealed as Verstappen future given MAJOR update - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Huge Red Bull blow revealed as Verstappen future given MAJOR update - GPFans F1 Recap

  • December 3, 2024 23:57

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Verstappen labelled a BULLY as Red Bull star’s future takes fresh twist - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Social

Axed F1 star reveals DRASTIC career change in social media post

  • 3 hours ago
Williams

Williams confirm early release as race plans unveiled

  • Yesterday 21:58
Alpine

F1 team confirm sensational driver signing for 2025

  • Yesterday 20:57
Mercedes

Wolff slammed for Hamilton REPLACEMENT decision

  • Yesterday 19:59
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Mercedes star slams 'BULLY' Verstappen in crash threat claim

  • Yesterday 18:55
  • 3
