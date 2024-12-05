Axed F1 star reveals DRASTIC career change in social media post

Axed Formula 1 star Valtteri Bottas has revealed a drastic career change in a light-hearted social media post.

The Finn has so far failed to earn a spot on the F1 grid for 2025, after Sauber announced that Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto would complete their lineup next season.

Bottas has since been linked to a reserve driver role at his former team, Mercedes, with that seemingly an increasingly likely option after Mick Schumacher departed from the role.

Wherever Bottas moves next, he leaves behind 10 career victories and 67 podiums, alongside his popular public persona.

Valtteri Bottas and former Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton

Both Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas will leave Sauber at the end of the year

Valtteri Bottas unveils cowboy-inspired career change

In recent years, Bottas has shared the more unique aspects of his character on social media, including the now infamous 2024 Bottass calendar which contained several pictures of the F1 star posing in the nude.

The 35-year-old also accomplished the Iron Man challenge in a villa after his F1 exit was announced, and has since sported the phrase ‘What’s Next?’ in anticipation of his next career move.

Bottas unveiled his most recent project in an Instagram post promoting his gin brand, Oath, which was captioned: ‘What's next? Karaoke for the holidays!’

Bottas sang Karaoke in the announcement of his latest venture

Alongside his partner and Australian Olympic cyclist, Tiffany Cromwell, the pair established the brand in April 2022, which aims to embody their “family heritages from Australia and Finland.”

In their latest campaign, Oath joined forces with WhistlePig Whiskey for their new product, where both Bottas and Cromwell appeared in the advertising campaign.

The pair appeared decked head-to-toe in cowboy gear, where they sang a surprisingly catchy ditty called ‘I Think You Oughta Try Whiskey’, a stark contrast to Bottas’ usual line of work on the race track.

Bottas' bleach blonde mullet and moustache blended perfectly with hoedown inspired get-up, as the Finn flirted with a foray into the country music scene.

