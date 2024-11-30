FIA issue official statement as drivers’ meeting CANCELLED at Qatar Grand Prix
FIA issue official statement as drivers’ meeting CANCELLED at Qatar Grand Prix
The FIA have announced that a key feature of the Qatar Grand Prix weekend has been cancelled.
Formula 1 heads to Qatar this weekend for the penultimate round of the 2024 season, with the Lusail International Circuit also hosting the final sprint race of the season.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen to be replaced by Red Bull as driver change announced at Qatar Grand Prix
READ MORE: Hamilton, Verstappen and 15 other F1 drivers under INVESTIGATION at the Qatar Grand Prix
While Max Verstappen has already claimed the drivers' championship title, there is still much to play for in the final two races, including a three-way fight in the constructors' championship.
Verstappen's closest championship challenger Lando Norris is trying to help his McLaren team claim their first constructors' title since 1998, with the Woking outfit sat 24 points ahead of Ferrari and 53 points ahead of reigning champions Red Bull.
FIA officially announce cancellation
The competitive action in Qatar got underway on Friday, with a thrilling sprint qualifying session to set the grid for Saturday's sprint race.
With a maximum of 15 points up for grabs for a team, McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull were scrambling to finish as high up as possible to try and gain a vital few points in their constructors' championship scrap.
Following the sprint qualifying session, however, new FIA race director Rui Marques revealed that a key aspect of Friday's schedule had been cancelled.
A meeting of the drivers that was due to take place after sprint qualifying was cancelled, with no official reasoning given for the decision to scrap the meeting.
An official FIA statement read: "The driver's meeting scheduled 1.5 hours after the end of sprint qualifying, as per article 20.1 of the FIA Formula One sporting regulations, is cancelled."
READ MORE: F1 star absent at Qatar Grand Prix as team issue official health update
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Qualifying Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream
- 12 minutes ago
FIA issue official statement as drivers’ meeting CANCELLED at Qatar Grand Prix
- 42 minutes ago
Alpine announce driver lineup CHANGE for 2025
- 1 hour ago
Mercedes make LATE Hamilton change in official FIA announcement at Qatar Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
F1 Sprint Race Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen to be replaced by Red Bull as driver change announced at Qatar Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec