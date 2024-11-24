close global

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has revealed the wise words one of his team-mates once gave to him, leading fans to speculate that they came from axed star Daniel Ricciardo.

F1 star forced into SHOCK retirement at Las Vegas Grand Prix

A Formula 1 star has been dealt a shock retirement at the Las Vegas Grand Prix compounding the team's recent misery.

F1 star in BRUTAL X-RATED tirade at Las Vegas Grand Prix

An F1 star has directed a brutal X-rated rant at his team during the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Verstappen delivers BRUTAL clapback at rival F1 chief live on air

Max Verstappen has delivered a brutal clapback to an F1 chief live on air at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

F1 star reveals POO danger after hairy Las Vegas Grand Prix incident

One Formula 1 star has recounted a shocking incident that took place during the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Ricciardo makes Vegas comeback as team boss delivers signing bombshell - GPFans F1 Recap
Ricciardo makes Vegas comeback as team boss delivers signing bombshell - GPFans F1 Recap

  • November 23, 2024 23:58
Red Bull admit major team error as NEW driver signing confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap
Red Bull admit major team error as NEW driver signing confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap

  • November 23, 2024 00:03

Verstappen delivers team-mate admission as star dealt early RETIREMENT - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
F1 fans poke fun at star-studded affair in Las Vegas GP blunder

  • 2 hours ago
Verstappen delivers heartwarming Ricciardo tribute in team-mate admission

  • 3 hours ago
Verstappen TAUNTS F1 rival with powerful championship claim

  • Yesterday 21:11
F1 News Today: Red Bull boss delivers DAMNING statement as FIA announce title twist penalty

  • Yesterday 20:26
Hamilton delivers team-mate JIBE as F1 champion lets loose - Five things you may have missed from the Las Vegas GP

  • Yesterday 19:58
