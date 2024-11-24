Verstappen delivers team-mate admission as star dealt early RETIREMENT - GPFans F1 Recap
Verstappen delivers team-mate admission as star dealt early RETIREMENT - GPFans F1 Recap
Four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has revealed the wise words one of his team-mates once gave to him, leading fans to speculate that they came from axed star Daniel Ricciardo.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 star forced into SHOCK retirement at Las Vegas Grand Prix
A Formula 1 star has been dealt a shock retirement at the Las Vegas Grand Prix compounding the team's recent misery.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 star in BRUTAL X-RATED tirade at Las Vegas Grand Prix
An F1 star has directed a brutal X-rated rant at his team during the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Verstappen delivers BRUTAL clapback at rival F1 chief live on air
Max Verstappen has delivered a brutal clapback to an F1 chief live on air at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 star reveals POO danger after hairy Las Vegas Grand Prix incident
One Formula 1 star has recounted a shocking incident that took place during the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
GPFans Recap
Verstappen delivers team-mate admission as star dealt early RETIREMENT - GPFans F1 Recap
- 1 hour ago
F1 Social
F1 fans poke fun at star-studded affair in Las Vegas GP blunder
- 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News
Verstappen delivers heartwarming Ricciardo tribute in team-mate admission
- 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News
Verstappen TAUNTS F1 rival with powerful championship claim
- Yesterday 21:11
F1 Today
F1 News Today: Red Bull boss delivers DAMNING statement as FIA announce title twist penalty
- Yesterday 20:26
Las Vegas Grand Prix
Hamilton delivers team-mate JIBE as F1 champion lets loose - Five things you may have missed from the Las Vegas GP
- Yesterday 19:58
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
22 - 24 Nov
George Russell
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec