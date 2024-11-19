F1 announce Las Vegas GP ticket competition

Formula 1 have launched an exciting competition giving fans a chance to claim Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets for free.

The second running of the Las Vegas GP takes place next weekend, following last year's inaugural event around the glitzy Las Vegas Street Circuit.

Up until the event in 2023, the F1 world championship had taken a 41-year hiatus from the city of Vegas, since the Caesars Palace GP was officially on the F1 calendar back in 1982.

The 2023 race saw Max Verstappen claim victory, one of the 19 that he managed to achieve in his record-breaking season with Red Bull.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix was some spectacle in 2023

Max Verstappen won the inaugural Las Vegas GP

Claim Vegas GP tickets via new competition

2024's event, however, looks to be wide open, with Ferrari having looked supremely strong in two of last month's triple header, and McLaren currently leading the constructors' championship, and wanting to maintain that position.

This year, there's the added excitement that Verstappen could win his fourth consecutive world championship at the Vegas street circuit, currently sitting 62 points ahead of championship rival Lando Norris.

Now, F1 have switched attention to 2025's Las Vegas GP, the first in which Lewis Hamilton will be driving in Ferrari red.

The sport have announced a special competition that will give fans the chance to gain tickets to the 2025 race.

It surrounds the highly popular F1 Fantasy game, which has seen over 2.5 million teams compete in this year’s game.

F1 are inviting fans to take part in a 'Viva Las Vegas' mini league, specifically based around the performance of drivers at the Vegas showpiece.

The highest-scoring player on the race weekend will be awarded two grandstand tickets to the Las Vegas GP in 2025, with second and third place receiving a Las Vegas Grand Prix merchandise bundle, which includes t-shirts, race posters and much more.

