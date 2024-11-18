F1 champion 'CALLS OUT' Jake Paul after Mike Tyson victory

A surprise F1 champion has 'called out' Jake Paul after his victory over Mike Tyson in the boxing ring.

The former heavyweight champion lost to Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas via a unanimous points decision on Saturday after eight rounds of action.

Despite drawing a huge crowd, the fight was heavily criticised in the build-up and since, with streaming issues on Netflix and boos over the lack of action in the ring.

Following his victory in Texas, Paul named the former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor as his next target to fight and issued a call out on social media.

Jake Paul beat Mike Tyson via a unanimous points decision last weekend

Jackie Stewart calls out Jake Paul in shock Instagram post

Writing to the former UFC champion, Paul posted: “Dear Conor, I know you told my team you would fight me at 170lbs. That’s never happening. But let’s run it in MMA. No weight class. Just like how it used to be done. But you won’t."

However, his tweet also reached the motorsport community, with a hilarious post from NASCAR and IndyCar driver Conor Daly responding to Paul’s call-out.

“Will it pay enough to fund my IndyCar season, Jake? Because if so…” Daly responded.

Jackie Stewart (L) won three F1 world championships during his career

Daly’s exchange with Paul prompted further jokes at the YouTuber’s expense, too, with Instagram account @FormulaJokes posting a joke graphic that Jackie Stewart was next on the list for the YouTuber to take on, perhaps mocking the fact that Paul had fought a 58-year-old in Tyson.

“Breaking! After his win against Mike Tyson yesterday, Jake Paul has called out 85-year-old Jackie Stewart for a karting race,” the post read.

Despite clearly being a joke, the three-time world champion and F1 legend did not let the joke go unremarked, issuing a shocking and unexpected response.

“Apparently I need to dust off my racing overalls…” Stewart wrote on his Instagram story, with a picture of the tweet contained.

