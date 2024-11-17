FIA confirm STUNNING race result for McLaren star

The FIA have confirmed a stunning race result for a McLaren star at a recent Grand Prix.

McLaren have enjoyed one of their most successful Formula 1 seasons in a decade, with the Woking-based outfit not only leading the constructors’ but also in contention for the drivers' championship in 2024 as well.

However, a win for Max Verstappen at the Brazilian GP, and a disappointing P6 finish for Lando Norris may have ended the papaya's championship chances with 62 points now separating the two in the standings.

Despite this loss, the strong driver pairing of Oscar Piastri and Norris is likely to secure McLaren a win in the constructors’, as the team regroups for next year to launch a championship bid, hoping to do the double for the first time since 1998.

The driver pairing of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri has proven fruitful for McLaren in 2024

Are Lando Norris' championship hopes behind him?

McLaren star archives spectacular result in Macau

McLaren’s strong driver lineup is not only exclusive to F1, but is also present within their junior ranks.

One young star in particular has shone in a recent result at the Macau Grand Prix, with Ugo Ugochukwu claiming a stunning pole position in Saturday’s qualifying race.

The Macau GP is an annual motorsport event, and runs this year as part of the Formula Regional format where drivers across the European, North American, and Asian Formula Regional championships can participate.

Ugochukwu took part in both the Formula Regional Middle East Championship and Formula Regional European Championship in 2024, which has earned the McLaren junior a promotion to Formula 3 next year where he will join PREMA.

McLaren F1 boss Zak Brown has previously shown his support for Ugo Ugochukwu

"That was by far the most intense quali session I’ve ever had," the young star admitted after qualifying.

"Initially as you said it was the first running in the dry, so it was really hard to know where the limit was.

"We were just pushing it more and more every lap and to get it at the end I’m super happy, especially on such a special circuit, just having to get closer and closer to the limit, but of course there’s no room for a mistake, and that’s what makes it so special. I’m really happy to be on pole."

Ugo Ugochukwu tops P1 in Macau, after an intense qualifying race ending up under safety car due to the rain. Don't miss the main race tomorrow on the FIA YouTube channel https://t.co/XtAHYxbPL0 #FIA #FIAFRWorldCup pic.twitter.com/X7bLgoMhCt — FIA (@fia) November 16, 2024

