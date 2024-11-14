close global

Hamilton ABSENT as Mercedes announce driver release

Lewis Hamilton was absent from a stunning Mercedes driver release announcement, with George Russell appearing solo.

Hamilton is set to join Ferrari ahead of 2025, ditching the Mercedes team with whom he has claimed six drivers' championship titles across 12 seasons.

The Brit will team up with Charles Leclerc, as he attempts to claim an unprecedented eighth world championship title before his career comes to an end.

Mercedes, meanwhile, will replace Hamilton with 18-year-old sensation Kimi Antonelli, who is set to partner now senior driver Russell as Mercedes hope to get themselves back into championship contention.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025
George Russell and Lewis Hamilton form an all-British lineup at Mercedes

Hamilton absent from Mercedes shoot

Hamilton's form in 2024 has been poor, with the 39-year-old often adopting a downbeat attitude when talking about his own performances.

Bar a stunning victory at Silverstone and an inherited win in Belgium which took his career tally to an incredible 105 grand prix victories, Hamilton has struggled to get the best out of his Mercedes, and sits down in seventh in the drivers' championship.

Hamilton has also been beaten by Russell in the majority of qualifying sessions in 2024, trailing his team-mate 16-5 with just three events remaining.

Heading into his final three races with the Brackley outfit, Mercedes have revealed a stunning new merchandise release featuring their two drivers' numbers and cars on a Christmas jumper.

However, Hamilton seemingly wasn't in the festive mood, with Russell modelling the new knits on his own, without his fellow Brit.

