F1 pundit discusses SHOCK change to grand prix calendar

A top Formula 1 pundit has opened up on the possibility of a major change being introduced to the calendar.

With just three races remaining, the 2024 campaign is fast approaching its conclusion, but thoughts are already now turning to the future as the sport looks to win new fans from across the world.

There are already a number of changes set to catch the eye next season, with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton sure to generate significant interest as he embarks on a new chapter at Ferrari.

And with a host of talented youngsters - including the likes of Kimi Antonelli and Gabriel Bortoleto - preparing to make their debuts on the grid, the future for F1 looks bright.

Las Vegas is preparing to welcome the stars of Formula 1 next weekend

F1 bosses have no immediate plans to add more night races to the schedule

Could F1 be set for more night races?

While the 2025 schedule has already been agreed, speculation is growing that some big changes may be coming in the next few years, such as the possibility of Europe hosting more night races.

As things stand, only Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Las Vegas host night time grands prix.

And BBC Sport pundit Andrew Benson doesn't believe that list will be extended any time soon, despite speculation.

"Obviously, the same demand is not there for a European race," he said.

"But there are other factors, too. Moving start times later in Europe would help for US viewers, but it is not a conventional time for a European audience - which is considered quite traditional in its viewing habits.

"European races are not as well-funded as those in places such as the Middle East and Singapore, and holding a night race is expensive in terms of infrastructure, with lighting and so on.

The Saudi Arabia Grand Prix is one of six races currently held at night

"And there are local factors to consider, such as whether people would attend that late, the logistics of entry and exit after dark, the after-hours cost of police and so on.

"And, apart from anything else, the demand has not been there from European organisers, whereas places such as Abu Dhabi and Bahrain actively wanted one in the wake of Singapore's success.

"A couple of European organisers have asked for a night race - most recently Madrid.

"But the sport's biggest broadcasters are not keen, and it would also put F1 up against popular TV shows in the evening in Europe, such as Strictly Come Dancing."

