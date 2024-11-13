close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Ricciardo and Verstappen make stunning RETURN as team-mates

Ricciardo and Verstappen make stunning RETURN as team-mates

Ricciardo and Verstappen make stunning RETURN as team-mates

Ricciardo and Verstappen make stunning RETURN as team-mates

Axed Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo has once again teamed up with former team-mate Max Verstappen.

The Australian took to Instagram to share a wholesome meet-up between the two F1 superstars, in which they were participating in a different sport as F1 takes a few weeks off.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton Ferrari debut confirmed as SHOCK early departure announced

READ MORE: HISTORIC Hamilton-Newey team up set for Las Vegas Grand Prix appearance

Verstappen and Ricciardo were team-mates at Red Bull between 2016-2018, when Ricciardo left to chase a new opportunity at Renault.

Following a decline in his career, Ricciardo was welcomed back into the Red Bull family in 2023, first as a reserve driver with the main team, and then as a full-time driver once more with sister team VCARB.

Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen with their 13-year-old opponent

Ricciardo joins Verstappen in off-track defeat

The 35-year-old was axed by VCARB in September, following a series of disappointing results throughout 2024.

Now, Ricciardo has revealed an unexpected setback on the padel court alongside Verstappen, sharing an Instagram story in which the pair suffered a surprising defeat to a 13-year-old player.

The light-hearted post, shared with Ricciardo’s trademark humour, described the duo’s loss with the words: "We got humbled yesterday. 13 years old. 6-4 and 6-1. Back to the drawing board 😄."

The padel game, a popular pastime among F1 drivers, turned into a humbling experience for Ricciardo and Verstappen, who are known for their competitive edge both on and off the track.

The Instagram post marked Ricciardo's first public appearance with Verstappen since the Australian driver's axing.

Ricciardo had been hoping to replace the struggling Sergio Perez to once again partner his former team-mate, however, he failed to outperform Yuki Tsunoda in the same machinery at VCARB throughout 2024.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE - Red Bull F1 star can make team switch on ONE condition

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen F1 Daniel Ricciardo VCARB Renault
FIA and Norris MOCKED in Verstappen drive as F1 title rivalry heats up
F1 Social

FIA and Norris MOCKED in Verstappen drive as F1 title rivalry heats up

  • 3 hours ago
Verstappen claims STUNNING victory in alternative racing series
F1 Off the Track

Verstappen claims STUNNING victory in alternative racing series

  • November 12, 2024 13:58

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Ricciardo and Verstappen REUNITED as F1 team boss seeks SHOCK driver switch - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 23 minutes ago
F1 Social

F1 superstar in EMBARRASSING driving 'test' gaffe

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Social

Ricciardo and Verstappen make stunning RETURN as team-mates

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Social

FIA and Norris MOCKED in Verstappen drive as F1 title rivalry heats up

  • 3 hours ago
Las Vegas Grand Prix

Las Vegas Grand Prix organisers drop sprint race BOMBSHELL

  • Yesterday 19:58
F1 Championship Battle

Las Vegas GP PENALTY hinted for F1 star in title twist

  • Yesterday 18:59
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x