Ricciardo and Verstappen make stunning RETURN as team-mates

Axed Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo has once again teamed up with former team-mate Max Verstappen.

The Australian took to Instagram to share a wholesome meet-up between the two F1 superstars, in which they were participating in a different sport as F1 takes a few weeks off.

Verstappen and Ricciardo were team-mates at Red Bull between 2016-2018, when Ricciardo left to chase a new opportunity at Renault.

Following a decline in his career, Ricciardo was welcomed back into the Red Bull family in 2023, first as a reserve driver with the main team, and then as a full-time driver once more with sister team VCARB.

Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen with their 13-year-old opponent

Ricciardo joins Verstappen in off-track defeat

The 35-year-old was axed by VCARB in September, following a series of disappointing results throughout 2024.

Now, Ricciardo has revealed an unexpected setback on the padel court alongside Verstappen, sharing an Instagram story in which the pair suffered a surprising defeat to a 13-year-old player.

The light-hearted post, shared with Ricciardo’s trademark humour, described the duo’s loss with the words: "We got humbled yesterday. 13 years old. 6-4 and 6-1. Back to the drawing board 😄."

The padel game, a popular pastime among F1 drivers, turned into a humbling experience for Ricciardo and Verstappen, who are known for their competitive edge both on and off the track.

The Instagram post marked Ricciardo's first public appearance with Verstappen since the Australian driver's axing.

Ricciardo had been hoping to replace the struggling Sergio Perez to once again partner his former team-mate, however, he failed to outperform Yuki Tsunoda in the same machinery at VCARB throughout 2024.

