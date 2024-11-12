close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Exclusive F1 announcement confirms championship deal

Exclusive F1 announcement confirms championship deal

Exclusive F1 announcement confirms championship deal

Exclusive F1 announcement confirms championship deal

The Formula 1 store has confirmed a deal on their official merchandise which is set to end later today.

The F1 store is holding a sale featuring memorabilia, ornaments, posters and clothes to commemorate what has been one of the most eventful seasons in the sport in recent history.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton in MAJOR career announcement as Mercedes axe talks emerge

READ MORE: FIA steward drops Verstappen Las Vegas Grand Prix DNF BOMBSHELL

With seven different winners from four different teams in 2024, F1 has gifted fans with plenty of unbelievable on-track action, a far cry from last season where reigning champion Max Verstappen took home 19 wins out of a possible 22.

This year, however, the Dutchman hasn't dominated the competition as heavily, with a resurgence in form from McLaren and Ferrari especially, both teams now ahead of Red Bull in the constructors' championship.

Verstappen has been bested to the top spot on the podium throughout the year by Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Oscar Piastri and of course, championship challenger Lando Norris.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE - Red Bull F1 star can make team switch on ONE condition

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris have been embroiled in a championship battle
Max Verstappen is hoping to claim his fourth consecutive victory in F1 this year

F1 hold official merchandise deal

Today marks the final day of the F1 store's merch sale, where fans can take home coveted memorabilia and team wear for up to 45 per cent less than on a regular day.

Whilst exclusions apply and the sale does vary between items, the deal offers an ideal chance to secure merch for your favourite team and show your support in the final stretch of the season, as the drivers' and constructors' championship winners will soon be crowned.

Whether you want to don papaya or commemorate Norris' first career win earlier this season with exclusive Miami merch, the store has something for everyone.

Hoodies, T-shirts, limited edition posters and models, the store's sale includes merch from teams across the grid, not just the championship contenders McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull.

READ MORE: Mercedes announce Hamilton change ahead of Las Vegas GP

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri's 2024 performances have secured McLaren the top spot in the championship so far

If you are more of a veteran F1 fan, a standout sale item is the official Ayrton Senna Legacy Patchwork Polo shirt, reduced from its original price of £62 down to £46.50 with the sale code: F1ZOOM45.

The 2024 season produced some iconic moments thanks to some of the sport's living legends, from Hamilton's final home win at Silverstone with Mercedes to Fernando Alonso marking his 400th grand prix weekend.

So why not treat yourself or the F1 fan in your life to official merch from the F1 store while the sale runs and secure exclusive deals ideal for an early Christmas present?

Click here to shop merchandise and show your support for your favourite F1 drivers and teams before the sale ends tonight at midnight.

READ MORE: Red Bull's latest signing could COST team their greatest asset

Related

Max Verstappen Mercedes Ferrari Formula 1 McLaren Lando Norris
FIA steward raises MAJOR question over controversial Verstappen tactics
Latest F1 News

FIA steward raises MAJOR question over controversial Verstappen tactics

  • November 5, 2024 20:55
Red Bull team DEMOTED after FIA confirmation
Latest F1 News

Red Bull team DEMOTED after FIA confirmation

  • November 4, 2024 17:58
  • 5

Latest News

Latest F1 News

MAJOR Mercedes change announced in official statement

  • 45 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Exclusive F1 announcement confirms championship deal

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton in MAJOR career announcement as champion reveals 2021 talks

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Off the Track

Verstappen claims STUNNING victory in alternative racing series

  • Today 13:58
GPFans Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Red Bull F1 star can make team switch on ONE condition

  • Today 12:57
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton reveals 2021 negotiations key in securing HUGE 2025 career move

  • Today 11:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x