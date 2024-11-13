Axed F1 star's NEW racing venture revealed

A recently axed Formula 1 driver is set for a swift return to the track, after being handed the opportunity to impress behind the wheel once again.

It has been a thrilling F1 season to date, with Max Verstappen and Lando Norris involved in an intense battle for the drivers' title, while Red Bull have been replaced as the sport's dominant force, with both McLaren and Ferrari in the hunt for the constructors' championship.

But while this season has provided countless memorable moments for fans to enjoy, it's been a year many drivers will want to forget, none more so than the two men who were ditched midway through.

Former F1 racer set for IndyCar test

Daniel Ricciardo had hoped to eventually earn a contract at former employers Red Bull, but having failed to deliver for VCARB since joining the team in 2023, was replaced by Liam Lawson following the Singapore Grand Prix.

Now aged 35, the Australian is considering his options having likely raced in F1 for the final time.

Ricciardo's dismissal came just weeks after Logan Sargeant suffered the same fate at Williams.

The American struggled throughout his rookie year in 2023, but despite coming into the new season with renewed optimism, was unable to improve and lost his seat to Franco Colapinto as a result.

After taking some time away from motorsport, the 23-year-old is ready for a return to racing, and it has been confirmed that he will complete an IndyCar test this month for Meyer Shank Racing at The Thermal Club, California.

However, this is not being viewed as an audition to join the team on a permanent basis, with drivers Felix Rosenqvist and Marcus Armstrong already confirmed for 2025.

Given there are a number of vacancies on next year's grid still up for grabs though, a positive test on November 19 would do his chances of earning a seat no harm.

"I think when it all came down and his deal went away at Williams, I thought, ‘Well, this guy is a Super License holder and did really well, let’s just see where this puts us," team co-owner Michael Shank told IndyCar.com.

"Any time, in my opinion, you can test a person with a Super License, you need to do it."

