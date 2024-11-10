close global

Perez RETIREMENT speculation emerges as drivers blindsided by replacement option - GPFans F1 Recap

More doubts have been cast over Sergio Perez's Formula 1 future, with two huge claims made regarding the Mexican star.

Shock Perez REPLACEMENT option emerges as F1 stars blindsided

Pressure continues to pile on Sergio Perez at Red Bull, as a shock driver has been linked to replace the struggling Formula 1 star at the expense of favoured contenders.

Hamilton Ferrari future speculated as SHOCK driver replacement identified

An FIA steward has made a bold call regarding whether Lewis Hamilton will be replaced at Ferrari.

Audi release statement as TEAM SALE rumours emerge

Audi have released a statement as rumours about their team being for sale have emerged.

Ferrari announce NEW signing ahead of Hamilton arrival

Ferrari have announced a new signing for the 2025 Formula 1 season, as they prepare to make a bold challenge for both world championships.

