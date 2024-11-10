Perez RETIREMENT speculation emerges as drivers blindsided by replacement option - GPFans F1 Recap
Perez RETIREMENT speculation emerges as drivers blindsided by replacement option - GPFans F1 Recap
More doubts have been cast over Sergio Perez's Formula 1 future, with two huge claims made regarding the Mexican star.
➡️ READ MORE
Shock Perez REPLACEMENT option emerges as F1 stars blindsided
Pressure continues to pile on Sergio Perez at Red Bull, as a shock driver has been linked to replace the struggling Formula 1 star at the expense of favoured contenders.
➡️ READ MORE
Hamilton Ferrari future speculated as SHOCK driver replacement identified
An FIA steward has made a bold call regarding whether Lewis Hamilton will be replaced at Ferrari.
➡️ READ MORE
Audi release statement as TEAM SALE rumours emerge
Audi have released a statement as rumours about their team being for sale have emerged.
➡️ READ MORE
Ferrari announce NEW signing ahead of Hamilton arrival
Ferrari have announced a new signing for the 2025 Formula 1 season, as they prepare to make a bold challenge for both world championships.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
GPFans Recap
Perez RETIREMENT speculation emerges as drivers blindsided by replacement option - GPFans F1 Recap
- 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News
F1 driver reveals UNUSUAL response to F1 axe
- 3 hours ago
Ferrari
Ferrari star reveals ANGER over team-mate claim
- Yesterday 21:57
Latest F1 News
Verstappen rift opens as Jos names preferred Red Bull team-mate
- Yesterday 20:57
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton blasted for being 'TOO OLD' for F1 in brutal rant
- Yesterday 19:57
Red Bull
F1 star set for SHOCK Red Bull drive as Perez rumours swirl
- Yesterday 18:57
- 1
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec