Horner reignites F1 rivalry with BOLD Hamilton claim
Horner reignites F1 rivalry with BOLD Hamilton claim
Red Bull boss Christian Horner has reignited a long-running Formula 1 rivalry by delivering a strong statement on Lewis Hamilton's future prospects.
The seven-time world champion is set to join Ferrari next season, thus ending an incredibly successful era at Mercedes.
F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull announce NEW driver signing as official Sainz statement issued
READ MORE: Williams issue official statement over Sainz to Red Bull transfer
Hamilton announced his intention to begin a new chapter at the start of this season having been frustrated by the team's inability to challenge Red Bull at the top of the order.
READ MORE: Axed F1 star Ricciardo pictured in NEW team gear
Can Hamilton challenge Verstappen?
Prior to his sensational victory at Silverstone in July, the Brit had gone two and a half years without making an appearance on top of the podium.
And Hamilton's demise during that spell opened the door for Max Verstappen to cement his status as the sport's dominant force.
The Dutchman has won each of the last three titles, and following his stunning win in Brazil last weekend, is all but guaranteed to add another championship to his collection in 2024.
Hamilton will be hoping his upcoming transfer to Ferrari will enable him to once again challenge for race wins on a consistent basis as he looks to take Verstappen's crown.
READ MORE: McLaren officially announce driver EXIT as major 2025 transfer confirmed
Speaking to talkSPORT, Horner insisted the 105-time race winner is more than capable of offering a substantial challenge to his star man next year, reigniting the pair's bitter 2021 rivalry.
"He's obviously coming out of a very comfortable environment, one that he knows very well over the last 10 years, more than 10 years," he said. "So that'll be a change for him.
"Charles Leclerc is another very fast driver. But Ferrari is a team that looks like they're picking up momentum. For sure, a driver of Lewis' quality is always going to be a challenger.
"He could be just jumping at the right time. He's obviously seen things that he's chosen to change teams for because he believes in the future of Ferrari, so that's going to be fascinating to see how that plays out."
READ MORE: Ricciardo F1 future handed MAJOR update as 2025 driver signing confirmed
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Legendary F1 pundit reveals KEY Norris improvement needed
- 3 minutes ago
F1 team chief makes huge DEMAND after summoning HQ meeting
- 1 hour ago
Horner reignites F1 rivalry with BOLD Hamilton claim
- 2 hours ago
Ferrari star joins new team with IMMEDIATE effect
- 2 hours ago
Red Bull announce Perez release ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Red Bull announce NEW driver signing as official Sainz statement issued
- Today 06:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec