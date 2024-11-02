Here's how you can watch the highlights of the 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix on Channel 4 FOR FREE.

Formula 1 heads to Sao Paulo for the 21st round of the 2024 season, with plenty of drama off-track after an incident-filled weekend in Mexico.

Lando Norris heads into the weekend with a 47-point deficit to title rival Max Verstappen.

Ferrari's late resurgence has seen them leapfrog Red Bull in the constructors' standings as they now set their sights on overtaking McLaren in top spot.

Brazil hosts the penultimate sprint race on the F1 calendar, with Qatar wrapping up the final weekend of the amended format later this year.

What time is F1 on Channel 4?

Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying highlights will air at 10.10pm (Saturday, November 2) with a repeat at 8am UK time on Sunday, November 3 where Ariana Bravo will be joined by Alice Powell and Alex Jacques for the coverage.

Highlights for the race itself will take place at 10pm on Sunday, with a repeat at 9.45am on Monday, November 4.

Channel 4 brings you the highlights of every qualifying session, sprint, and race throughout the season for free.

It also offers live coverage of the entire British Grand Prix weekend every year, allowing UK fans to catch every exciting moment of their home race.

