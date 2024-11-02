F1 Qualifying Today: Brazilian Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream
F1 Qualifying Today: Brazilian Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream
Formula 1 qualifying gets underway at the 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix today (Saturday, November 2), as the battle for pole position heats up heading into the final four races of the season.
Lando Norris will be looking to secure pole position in Sao Paulo as he hopes to close the gap to championship rival Max Verstappen and claim his maiden F1 championship.
The triple-header has so far produced intense battles between the title rivals, with Red Bull and their star driver Verstappen being handed a huge 20-second penalty last time out in Mexico City, prolonging the debate about the current state of the FIA and the consistency of their punishments.
However, it was Ferrari who demonstrated the strongest package at the two triple-header destinations so far, with Charles Leclerc bringing home the win at COTA and team-mate Carlos Sainz securing another win in red in Mexico ahead of his exit from the Scuderia next season.
McLaren appeared stronger than both Ferrari and Red Bull so far in Brazil, but who will come out on top to claim their spot at the front of the grid?
Brazilian Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday, November 2, 2024
The qualifying session in Sao Paulo kicks off today at 3pm local time, a few hours after the sprint race. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Local time: 3pm Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 6pm Saturday
Central European Time: 7pm Saturday
United States (EDT): 2pm Saturday
United States (CDT): 1pm Saturday
United States (PDT): 11am Saturday
Australia (AEST): 4am Sunday
Australia (AWST): 2am Sunday
Australia (ACST): 3:30am Sunday
Japan (JST): 3am Sunday
South Africa (SAST): 8pm Saturday
Egypt (EEST): 8pm Saturday
China (CST): 2am Sunday
India (IST): 11:30am Sunday
Brazil: 3pm Saturday
Singapore: 2am Sunday
Saudi Arabia: 9pm Sunday
United Arab Emirates: 10pm Saturday
Turkey: 9pm Sunday
How to watch the 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
How does 2024 clock change affect F1 start time?
Whilst time zones in the United Kingdom and Europe saw a time change overnight last weekend, US daylight saving time ends on the first Sunday of November (Sunday, November 3) – this weekend.
The clocks will go back an hour overnight in the early hours of Sunday for those in the USA, impacting lights out for the Brazilian Grand Prix.
With both the sprint race and qualifying for the grand prix taking place on Saturday, today's action will not be impacted by the time change for those in the States.
F1 fans across the pond should therefore feel more rested for Sunday's main event, with the race taking place at 2pm local time – an hour later than it would have been last week – at 9am (PDT), 11am (CDT) and 12pm (EDT) respectively.
