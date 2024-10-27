Red Bull braced for pitlane NIGHTMARE at Mexican Grand Prix

Formula 1 champions Red Bull are discussing the possibility of starting one of their cars from the pitlane at the Mexican Grand Prix after a horror qualifying session at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez took to team radio to raise concerns about their RB20s during Saturday's running.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA issue Mexican Grand Prix grid penalty as Mercedes BREACH curfew

F1 RESULTS: Norris dominates Verstappen as Red Bull star HUMILIATED

The driver duo went on to have markedly different qualifying performances. Verstappen secured a front row start for Sunday's race, yet Perez could not get out of Q1 and will have it al to do from down in P18 for lights out.

Max Verstappen will start from P2 on the grid in Mexico

Sergio Perez failed to make it out of Q1 at his home race

Yet the Mexican might start the race even further behind his F1 rivals after he admitted that a pitlane start was being discussed.

Red Bull discussing pitlane start at Mexican GP

“We were just struggling too much with stopping the car,” Perez told the F1 media.

READ MORE: FIA issue MANDATORY rule for all F1 teams ahead of Mexican GP

“For example into the low speed I cannot brake, I cannot stop the car, as soon as I attack the braking I start sliding, that is definitely my main issue at the moment, it’s where I’m struggling the most and I think here it shows even more, every time I tried to attack the braking I’m just locking up.”

Checo went on state that the problem has “been there for the last three races, where I cannot stop the car."

The Mexican crashed out of the race after the first corner last year

“I’m having to modulate quite a lot my braking," he added. "That’s something we can see in the data, but we are not able to fix it at the moment.”

Regarding the possibility of a pitlane start at his home race, Perez admitted that the team will "discuss all the options", adding: "It’s obviously the worst place for it to happen, it’s super disappointing.

“Still there is four races to go and we have to get on top of it as a team and I hope tomorrow we can enter to the points, but it’s going to be a very difficult weekend.”

READ MORE: FIA issue BIZARRE F1 grid penalty at Mexican Grand Prix

Related