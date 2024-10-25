F1 boss reveals Piastri Red Bull switch discussions

A Formula 1 boss has revealed that McLaren star Oscar Piastri is being considered for a Red Bull switch.

The Aussie star has claimed two grand prix victories thus far this season with Piastri standing on the top step in Hungary and Baku.

However, his win around the Hungaroring was tarnished by inter-team drama with Lando Norris, after the Brit was asked to let Piastri past.

Initially Norris ignored the orders, however after a series of guilt-trip messages from his race engineer in which he was implored to consider the bigger picture, Piastri was let through for the lead.

Oscar Piastri's Hungarian GP win was not without its drama

Lando Norris is currently vying for the world title against Max Verstappen

Will Oscar Piastri remain with McLaren?

Norris has been locked in an intense rivalry with Max Verstappen for the 2024 world drivers’ title, and will undoubtedly be ruing the lost victory which would have secured him crucial points.

The rivalry between Norris and Piastri has presented a dilemma for McLaren, with two evenly matched drivers taking points off each other becoming a problem in the drivers' championship.

McLaren's issue has led to them instigating ‘papaya rules’ which promotes clean racing between the pair, and have even suggested they could prioritise Norris over Piastri for his championship fight.

However, Verstappen himself has even stated that he would not accept being a second driver in Piastri’s position, who he claimed with his ability should not give up race victories to Norris.

Whilst Piastri will remain at McLaren until the end of 2026, it has been suggested that he should look elsewhere for a seat, with Ralf Schumacher tipping him for a move to Red Bull.

Could we see Oscar Piastri make a shock switch to Red Bull?

Now, team chief Helmut Marko has revealed that Piastri’s manager and former driver Mark Webber has been ‘seeking conversation’ with the team.

“Let’s put it this way: Mark Webber is intensively seeking conversation,” Marko said to F1 Insider when questioned about the Piastri to Red Bull rumours.

Whether Piastri moves to the team will also depend on the future of Verstappen, who has also been attached to a switch with either Mercedes or Aston Martin if the 2026 regulations do not align in Red Bull’s favour.

