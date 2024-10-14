Ricciardo set for return BOOST as star reveals true passion - GPFans F1 RECAP
Daniel Ricciardo is set for a much-anticipated return in Austin as F1 heads to the United States Grand Prix.
F1 star reveals SURPRISE career change
In a surprising turn away from Formula 1, one of the stars of the grid has admitted the pinnacle of motorsport alone isn't enough to spur him on any longer.
Departed F1 boss slams actions of 'CHEAP' team owner
F1 and Drive to Survive legend Guenther Steiner has hit out at his former boss Gene Haas, calling the American team owner 'cheap' for one specific moment in their relationship.
F1 driver's retirement marks end of an era
It was one of Formula 1's iconic duos that will be forever remembered in the sport. It only lasted a few years - but what a few years it was.
Hamilton in 'love' message after launching new partnership
Lewis Hamilton has sent ‘love’ to those who have supported him after launching a new partnership.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec