Hamilton spotted with NEW TEAM ahead of US GP

Lewis Hamilton is using Formula 1's mini-break well with the seven-time champion having been pictured visiting a new team ahead of the United States Grand Prix.

Hamilton shocked the F1 paddock earlier this year when it was announced that he would be leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari in 2025.

No doubt part of Hamilton's motivation for the move was Mercedes' poor performance in recent years.

The team have struggled massively to recapture their championship-winning form since the introduction of new regulations in 2022, with Hamilton even enduring his longest winless streak in the sport of 945 days in the period since.

However, the British star ended this unwanted record by taking an emotional home victory at Silverstone in the summer, which was followed up by an inherited win at the Belgian GP.

Lewis Hamilton visits new team

Hamilton’s arrival at Ferrari will see him launch his campaign towards a historic eighth world title, a feat no other driver has achieved before. However, the champion will have to go up against Charles Leclerc, in what is expected to be a tightly fought contest between the pair.

Whilst Leclerc may have youth on his side, the 39-year-old Hamilton shows no signs of slowing down and will hope to be rejuvenated by his arrival at Ferrari.

When the time comes for Hamilton to hang up his race suit, the champion has various pursuits outside of F1 to keep him motivated.

The Brit is currently involved in the co-production of the F1 movie, and has recently unveiled his first campaign with Dior.

Hamilton is also a co-owner of NFL team the Denver Broncos, alongside the Walton-Penner family, after investing in 2022 and calling out the ‘lack of black ownership’ in the league.

Now, in a new social media post, the F1 star was not with his usual Mercedes outfit, but a new team - the Denver Broncos themselves - joining the NFL outfit for a practice session.

In the picture, Hamilton can be seen fist-bumping several individuals, as well as talking to senior figures from within the team.

Hamilton’s next F1 outing will be for the US GP, where he will be hoping to add another win to his tally and end his final season with Mercedes on a high.

