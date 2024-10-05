'IMPOSSIBLE' Hamilton replacement mission revealed

Lewis Hamilton's replacement at Mercedes has admitted he faces an 'impossible' task as he prepares to make the step up to Formula 1.

Hamilton shocked the sporting world ahead of the 2024 campaign, after announcing he had agreed a deal to join Ferrari from next season.

The Brit has won six of his seven world championships at Mercedes and has been a pivotal part of their success since making the switch from McLaren in 2013.

However, Hamilton has cut a frustrated figure in recent years having been displaced by Red Bull star Max Verstappen as the sport's dominant force.

Kimi Antonelli has impressed Mercedes bosses with his displays in F2

Lewis Hamilton is set to join rivals Ferrari for the 2025 campaign

Kimi Antonelli dismisses Lewis Hamilton comparison

Hamilton looked set to end his career at the Brackley-based outfit on a high after wins at Silverstone and Spa prior to the summer break offered hope of further triumphs.

But he has failed to feature on the podium since the season restarted, and with just six races remaining this year, is running out of chances to claim another victory for the Silver Arrows.

There had been much speculation following the 39-year-old's decision to move on over who would step into his shoes, with Verstappen one of the names heavily linked.

However, team boss Toto Wolff opted to promote young Italian Kimi Antonelli, after admitting he had been impressed with his performances in F2.

Antonelli is excited to line up alongside George Russell from next season

Speaking to the F1 official website, the 18-year-old discussed his excitement having been given the chance to star on the biggest stage, but was adamant that he should be judged on his own merits, rather than in relation to his predecessor.

"I think it’s impossible to replace Lewis Hamilton," he said.

"He’s such a great figure in the sport of today, and he has achieved so much in his career, so I don’t want to [be seen] as his replacement. "I’m just the next driver for Mercedes in ’25, so I’m really excited for that.

"He’s a really great guy, he has been giving me some support so, yeah, really happy."

