'IMPOSSIBLE' Hamilton replacement mission revealed
'IMPOSSIBLE' Hamilton replacement mission revealed
Lewis Hamilton's replacement at Mercedes has admitted he faces an 'impossible' task as he prepares to make the step up to Formula 1.
Hamilton shocked the sporting world ahead of the 2024 campaign, after announcing he had agreed a deal to join Ferrari from next season.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton facing Ferrari SHOCK as MONSTROUS £84 million blow revealed
READ MORE: Ricciardo 'OFFERS' revealed as star tipped for astonishing F1 return
The Brit has won six of his seven world championships at Mercedes and has been a pivotal part of their success since making the switch from McLaren in 2013.
However, Hamilton has cut a frustrated figure in recent years having been displaced by Red Bull star Max Verstappen as the sport's dominant force.
Kimi Antonelli dismisses Lewis Hamilton comparison
Hamilton looked set to end his career at the Brackley-based outfit on a high after wins at Silverstone and Spa prior to the summer break offered hope of further triumphs.
But he has failed to feature on the podium since the season restarted, and with just six races remaining this year, is running out of chances to claim another victory for the Silver Arrows.
There had been much speculation following the 39-year-old's decision to move on over who would step into his shoes, with Verstappen one of the names heavily linked.
However, team boss Toto Wolff opted to promote young Italian Kimi Antonelli, after admitting he had been impressed with his performances in F2.
READ MORE: McLaren chief RESIGNS in shock move
Speaking to the F1 official website, the 18-year-old discussed his excitement having been given the chance to star on the biggest stage, but was adamant that he should be judged on his own merits, rather than in relation to his predecessor.
"I think it’s impossible to replace Lewis Hamilton," he said.
"He’s such a great figure in the sport of today, and he has achieved so much in his career, so I don’t want to [be seen] as his replacement. "I’m just the next driver for Mercedes in ’25, so I’m really excited for that.
"He’s a really great guy, he has been giving me some support so, yeah, really happy."
READ MORE: Hamilton reveals long term health concerns
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Official FIA statement announces GAME-CHANGING new union
- 32 minutes ago
Ricciardo crash sees SHOCK driver lead F1 DNF table
- 1 hour ago
'IMPOSSIBLE' Hamilton replacement mission revealed
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton facing Ferrari SHOCK as MONSTROUS £84 million blow revealed
- 3 hours ago
David Schumacher issues emotional statement in heart-breaking family plea
- 3 hours ago
Verstappen HYPOCRISY slammed as FIA row escalates
- Today 09:57
- 1
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec