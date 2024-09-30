close global

Horner delivers CRUSHING Ricciardo news as Verstappen breaks silence on ‘ridiculous’ call - GPFans F1 Recap

Daniel Ricciardo was dealt a fresh career blow by Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, according to reports.

Verstappen breaks silence after 'RIDICULOUS' FIA punishment

Jos Verstappen has slammed the FIA's decision to impose community service on his son, Max Verstappen, after he swore during a press conference ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix.

Hamilton admits HIDING major emotional outburst from his own father

Lewis Hamilton has shared details of an emotional outburst following the death of an F1 legend in his early racing career.

Schumacher breaks silence on Audi F1 lineup rumours

Former Haas F1 driver Mick Schumacher has responded to speculation linking him with a potential seat at Sauber for the 2025 season.

Mayor of major city promises NEW Grand Prix

A major city set to host a new grand prix in 2026 has guaranteed that plans will go ahead despite recent concerns surrounding the project.

F1 Standings

