close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Horner hit with Ricciardo BACKLASH as Red Bull driver dealt FIA punishment - GPFans F1 Recap

Horner hit with Ricciardo BACKLASH as Red Bull driver dealt FIA punishment - GPFans F1 Recap

Horner hit with Ricciardo BACKLASH as Red Bull driver dealt FIA punishment - GPFans F1 Recap

Horner hit with Ricciardo BACKLASH as Red Bull driver dealt FIA punishment - GPFans F1 Recap

Christian Horner has found himself the target of rage following the confirmation that F1 fan favourite Daniel Ricciardo would be leaving RB with immediate effect.

➡️ READ MORE

Ricciardo replacement hit with FIA PUNISHMENT

Daniel Ricciardo's Visa Cash App RB replacement has already been slammed with an FIA penalty without even getting onto the track.

➡️ READ MORE

Drive to Survive legend DEFEATS former team in legal row

A star of the Netflix hit series 'Drive to Survive' has emerged victorious after the first round of a legal battle with his former team, according to reports.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 circuit dealt major setback as uncertain future emerges

Plans for the Formula 1 Madrid Grand Prix, set to debut in 2026, are already facing major obstacles as city officials are struggling to secure private investors.

➡️ READ MORE

Best Ricciardo F1 moment REVEALED in Verstappen and Vettel shock

Daniel Ricciardo's greatest Formula 1 moment has been revealed in a GPFans poll, with one moment above all claiming a huge victory.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Christian Horner Daniel Ricciardo FIA Liam Lawson RB Drive to Survive
Red Bull SLAMMED over axing F1 'GOAT' Ricciardo by iconic magazine
Daniel Ricciardo

Red Bull SLAMMED over axing F1 'GOAT' Ricciardo by iconic magazine

  • 2 hours ago
Best Ricciardo F1 moment REVEALED in Verstappen and Vettel shock
Daniel Ricciardo

Best Ricciardo F1 moment REVEALED in Verstappen and Vettel shock

  • Yesterday 20:14

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Horner hit with Ricciardo BACKLASH as Red Bull driver dealt FIA punishment - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Social

Football Manager and F1 involved in bizarre champions crossover

  • 1 hour ago
Daniel Ricciardo

Red Bull SLAMMED over axing F1 'GOAT' Ricciardo by iconic magazine

  • 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen

Verstappen confirms timeline for SHOCK test away from Red Bull F1

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton set for major Ferrari boost as F1 star in team-mate U-TURN

  • Yesterday 20:33
Daniel Ricciardo

Best Ricciardo F1 moment REVEALED in Verstappen and Vettel shock

  • Yesterday 20:14
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x