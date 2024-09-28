Horner hit with Ricciardo BACKLASH as Red Bull driver dealt FIA punishment - GPFans F1 Recap

Christian Horner has found himself the target of rage following the confirmation that F1 fan favourite Daniel Ricciardo would be leaving RB with immediate effect.

Ricciardo replacement hit with FIA PUNISHMENT

Daniel Ricciardo's Visa Cash App RB replacement has already been slammed with an FIA penalty without even getting onto the track.

Drive to Survive legend DEFEATS former team in legal row

A star of the Netflix hit series 'Drive to Survive' has emerged victorious after the first round of a legal battle with his former team, according to reports.

F1 circuit dealt major setback as uncertain future emerges

Plans for the Formula 1 Madrid Grand Prix, set to debut in 2026, are already facing major obstacles as city officials are struggling to secure private investors.

Best Ricciardo F1 moment REVEALED in Verstappen and Vettel shock

Daniel Ricciardo's greatest Formula 1 moment has been revealed in a GPFans poll, with one moment above all claiming a huge victory.

